The US has announced an expedited option intended to help business and tourist travelers who need quick access to visa appointments due to short-notice travel needs. Starting July 1, 2026, B-1 and B-2 visitor visa applicants can pay a $750 fee to schedule a consular interview quickly. The service will be available to B1/B2 applicants from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

The median global wait time for a non-immigrant visa (NIV) appointment is about 30 days, but at some locations, it can exceed 12 months, creating difficulties for urgent travel applications.

Travelers will likely benefit from greater flexibility in securing interviews in various circumstances, including business meetings and personal events such as weddings and graduations, as well as tourists planning vacations and cultural events.

With upcoming major events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles on the horizon, the US has decided to test a new fee-based expedited interview appointment service to meet rising demand.

The $750 Fee for B1/B2 Visas

A $750 fee has been introduced for expedited B1/B2 non-immigrant visa interview appointments, allowing applicants to secure an interview at selected posts within ten business days. This optional, premium service is in addition to the standard NIV application fee and will be available only at limited posts, to be announced.

The Bureau of Consular Affairs will control which embassies and consulates can offer this service. The machine-readable visa (MRV) fee was last updated in May 2023 and is currently set at $185 for B1/B2 applicants. Individuals seeking an expedited appointment who pay the $750 fee will continue to pay the MRV fee, which is not expected to change for the duration of this TFR.

During the pilot program, applicants can expedite their appointment by paying a $750 fee without having to explain why. This service also offers enhanced options for passport return. However, those opting for expedited service must still meet all standard visa eligibility and processing requirements, including possible administrative processing.

An expedited visa appointment does not guarantee visa issuance or speed up processing, including administrative steps. There will also be caps on expedited appointments relative to overall interviewing capacity, which means it will not meaningfully reduce wait times for other applicants seeking non-immigrant visas.

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How the Process Works

Designated consular sections will make a limited number of expedited appointments available, depending on embassy and consulate capacity.

The appointment selection process begins after the applicant has submitted a completed DS-160 visa application through the Consular Electronic Application Center (CEAC) and paid the MRV fee.

A B1/B2 applicant at a post where the paid expedited service is offered will first schedule a traditional, non-expedited appointment.

If the applicant then wishes to schedule an earlier, expedited appointment, they will indicate so, and they will then see the available expedited appointments for the next ten business days.

Should the applicant choose one of these appointments, a 5 to 10 minute hold will be placed on it while they pay the $750 expedite fee.

If the applicant fails to pay the fee within this time, the hold will be lost, and the expedited appointment will open back up to other applicants.

Since consular sections will only offer a limited number of expedited appointments, there is no guarantee they will be available to all interested applicants.

Applicants will only see expedited appointments listed for booking if such appointments exist.

Once an applicant selects an expedited appointment, they will be required to pay the expedited fee online before the appointment is confirmed.

Failure to pay the expedited fee at that time will result in the applicant losing the expedited appointment, and they will instead keep their original, non-expedited appointment.

An applicant who selects an expedited appointment and either does not attend or cancels it will lose the expedited appointment fee.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.