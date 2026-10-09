In a major blow to Indian IT services companies, the US on Thursday said it is suspending an immigration programme for several prominent IT services firms and Big Tech companies such as Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, HCLTech, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Microsoft, Capgemini and Adobe.

US Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling said that the move had been made as a result of ongoing investigations held by the Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito. “This administration knows that American workers are the best and brightest in the world,” Sonderling said during a White House press conference with US Vice President JD Vance. “These jobs that were stolen from them should have gone and will now go to Americans first, not foreigners and especially not foreign fraudsters. And today, thanks to President Trump, Vice President, and the task force, we are cutting off the head of the snake — the companies that have enabled this abuse for decades.”

Under the rule change, the US government will not be accepting any new or processing any pending permanent labour certification applications that involve these firms.

“If you do the math, for every worker that Microsoft laid off, they replaced that worker with one and a half foreign indentured servants,” Vance said while announcing the decision.

The move marks a drastic attempt by the Donald Trump administration to crack down on the H-1B programme for high-skilled employees, which has historically been mainly used by tech companies. A large proportion of H-1B workers have historically been Indian techies.

Sonderling stated that since 2009, the mentioned companies had requested approximately 3 million foreign workers and received over 230,000 H-1B visa approvals and more than 100,000 permanent labour certifications.

The H-1B programme has long been targeted by the current US administration with widespread efforts to halt it. Earlier in August, the US Department of Homeland Security had proposed a steep $103,265 fee charge on new H-1B petitions. This was just months after the Trump administration had tried to push the hike in fees earlier but failed after a federal court struck the proposal down.