Interest in studying at US universities rose 40% on November 8 compared with the same day a week earlier, according to Studyportals. The increase followed the Democratic Party’s victories in both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections.

International students may be looking at the US with renewed interest after the midterm elections, but this does not mean the country’s international education market has recovered.

The latest enrolment figures tell a different story. International student numbers at US institutions continued to decline in the 2026-27 academic year, with visa restrictions, travel barriers and uncertainty over post-study work opportunities weighing on student decisions.

What’s looking evident is this: Students may be reconsidering the US as a study destination, but universities still have to convert that interest into applications, visa approvals and actual enrolments.

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US study interest rises 40% after midterm elections

Studyportals said the US share of international students’ interest in on-campus programmes increased 40% on November 8 compared with November 1.

This is a measure of relative demand. It tracks the US share of all international interest in on-campus programmes on the Studyportals platform. It does not mean that applications to US universities or the number of international students enrolling rose 40% in a week.

The increase follows nearly two years of declining interest in the US. Studyportals data shows that the country’s share of international interest in bachelor’s and master’s programmes fell 38% over the previous two years. Its Global Enrolment Benchmark Survey also recorded a 19% year-on-year decline in US master’s enrolments in Fall 2025.

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The timing of the latest increase has drawn attention because it came shortly after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress. International students may expect a Democratic-controlled Congress to take a different approach to immigration policies and the ability of foreign graduates to build careers in the US.

However, the election result does not immediately change visa rules or work authorisation requirements. The new Congress is yet to take office, and any policy changes would depend on legislative and administrative action.

Studyportals CEO and co-founder Edwin van Rest in the reports says, “Students react quickly to political news. This is good news for both domestic as international students, American universities, and for entrepreneurship and industries facing severe talent shortages. The challenge now is to turn this interest into applications, appropriate visas and enrolments.”

International student enrolment in the US continues to fall

The rise in interest comes against a difficult backdrop for American universities.

A Fall 2026 Snapshot released by the Institute of International Education (IIE) found that international student numbers at responding US institutions declined 9% in the 2026-27 academic year. The survey covered 809 higher education institutions.

The decline was visible across different categories. Undergraduate international student numbers fell 3%, graduate enrolments dropped 15%, and the number of international students on Optional Practical Training (OPT) declined 6%.

New enrolments also fell 15% among international students attending their college or university for the first time.

The IIE survey found that visa application processes were a major concern. Among institutions reporting declines, 88% cited the visa application process, 70% pointed to travel restrictions and 60% cited students choosing other countries for higher education.

Earlier, CNBC reported that new international student numbers in the US fell 17% in Fall 2025 compared with the previous year, according to a snapshot from the US Department of State and IIE. Common App data also showed a 10% fall in international undergraduate applicants for the 2026-27 admission cycle, the steepest decline on record.

Together, these figures show that the US is still facing a difficult recruitment environment, even as the latest online interest data points to a possible improvement in student sentiment.

OPT fee proposal could make the US less attractive

One of the biggest concerns for international students is whether they will be able to work in the US after completing their studies.

For many students, the attraction of studying in America goes beyond the degree itself. The opportunity to gain work experience with US companies after graduation is an important part of the decision.

Optional Practical Training (OPT) allows eligible F-1 students to work in jobs related to their field of study for up to 12 months. Students with qualifying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees may be eligible for an additional 24-month extension.

However, the Trump administration has proposed a major change to the programme’s cost structure. Under a Department of Homeland Security proposal published in October, an initial OPT recommendation would attract a $70,000 fee for each student. A subsequent OPT recommendation, including a STEM OPT extension, would attract another $30,000.

Importantly, the proposal requires the certified educational institution to pay these fees before recommending a student for OPT. The fees are not currently payable directly by students, although universities could face pressure to recover some of the additional costs.

The proposal is not yet in effect. If implemented, however, it could make universities more cautious about recommending international students for OPT and potentially affect the availability of post-study work opportunities.

The uncertainty is already influencing student recruitment. In its November enrolment survey, Studyportals found that universities had reported proposed OPT fees and changes to post-study work rules cooling interest in studying in the US, particularly at the graduate level.

Other policy concerns include changes to the traditional duration-of-status system for F-1 students and proposed restrictions on Curricular Practical Training (CPT). The duration-of-status rule was blocked by a court in September, while the CPT proposals remain under legal challenge. These measures should not be treated as rules currently in force.

Why the US needs international students

The decline in international student numbers is not just a concern for universities. It could also affect industries that depend on skilled graduates.

The US semiconductor industry, for instance, is projected to face a shortage of up to 157,000 workers by 2030, according to McKinsey and the SEMI Foundation. International graduates also contribute to fields such as engineering, technology and computer science.

Studyportals and Cambridge IELTS, in their Talent Beyond Borders report, estimated that the 2024 cohort of international graduates in the US would deliver a lifetime economic contribution of $358.6 billion. The report also found that 44% of these graduates stayed in the country after their studies.

The latest IIE survey highlights how important post-study work opportunities are to universities. As many as 95% of responding institutions said international students would likely consider other countries if OPT options were limited.

This makes the proposed OPT fees particularly significant. A student deciding between the US, Canada, the UK or another destination may consider not only tuition fees and university rankings but also the cost and certainty of obtaining work experience after graduation.

Can the rise in interest turn into higher enrolments?

The 40% increase reported by Studyportals is an encouraging sign for US universities, but it is too early to call it a recovery.

Browsing activity usually takes place months before students submit applications, pay deposits, apply for visas or travel to the US. A rise in interest may therefore be an early indication of changing preferences, but it does not guarantee that more students will eventually enrol.

The next few months will be important. Universities will need to see whether the increased interest translates into applications and confirmed admissions. Students, meanwhile, will be watching how US immigration policies develop, particularly those affecting F-1 visas, CPT and OPT.

The US still has strong universities, research opportunities and access to a large job market. But the ability to work after graduation is an important part of its appeal.

The midterm election results may have improved sentiment among prospective students. Whether that translates into a sustained recovery will depend on what happens next with visa policies, post-study work opportunities and the cost of studying and working in the US.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports, surveys and government proposals. Immigration rules and proposed policy changes may be revised or challenged. International students should check the latest official guidance before making education, visa or employment decisions.