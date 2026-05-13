“There is no pattern you can predict.” That is how Bengaluru-based tech professional Mithlesh Kumar described the US student visa process after watching approvals and rejections happen side by side at the US Consulate in Hyderabad.

Kumar, with more than 10 years of experience in the technology sector, recently secured an F-1 visa for his MBA at Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School. He also received a $70,000 merit scholarship and got his passport delivered within three days of the interview.

Speaking about the experience, Kumar in an exclusive interview with Financial Express, said the atmosphere at the consulate showed how unpredictable visa decisions can be.

“Mixed bag honestly. In my slot I was tracking closely. One girl going for an undergraduate degree got rejected first. Then two girls got approved. A PhD candidate got approved. Then the guy going to New York for a tech MBA got approved. Then me. Then the guy right after me, who I had spent almost two hours with across all the queues, going to University of Houston for MS in Material Science, got rejected.”

He added, “Same consulate, same morning, completely different outcomes. There is no pattern you can predict.”

‘Prepare your story, not 500 pages of documents’

Kumar’s own visa interview lasted less than two minutes. During the interaction, the visa officer mainly focused on his reason for pursuing an MBA after a long career in technology and the scholarship he had received.

VO: So you are going to Washington University in St. Louis?

Me: Yes, officer.

VO: Why MBA now?

Me: After more than a decade in tech as a GenAI Architect with Dell via Tech Mahindra, I want to move into management. WashU Olin also awarded me a $70,000 merit scholarship.

The officer later approved the visa after asking a few more questions.

VO: I am going to approve your visa. Please keep your social media profile public and place your left four fingers on the scanner.

Me: Is it done, officer?

VO: Yes.

Me: Thank you. (smiled and left)

Kumar said many applicants spend too much time arranging bulky document files instead of preparing clear answers about their goals.

“Don’t over-prepare on documents, prepare on your story. The officer doesn’t have time for 500 pages. They want to know who you are, why you’re going, and why you’ll come back. If those three answers are clear in your head, the interview takes care of itself.”

Scholarship and honest answers can make a difference

Kumar also said applicants should avoid sounding overly rehearsed during the interview.

“One guy stood out for the wrong reasons. He gave long monologue answers, very detailed, very mechanical, like he had memorised a script. Got rejected. The takeaway is simple. Be yourself. The officer is trained to spot rehearsed answers.”

Describing the visa officer, he said the interaction was short, professional and direct.

“Professional and efficient. No warmth, no hostility, purely transactional. He asked exactly what he needed to, made his decision fast, and moved on.”

Meanwhile, Aman Singh, co-founder of GradRight, said scholarships often strengthen F-1 visa applications because they improve the applicant’s financial profile.

“One of the key factors in an F1 visa decision is proving that you can financially support your education and living expenses in the U.S. A scholarship, especially one awarded directly by the university, helps strongly with this.”

He also said visa slots remain difficult to secure and students rejected once should return with a stronger application instead of giving up.

“For students who were refused – don’t stop. You can get a fresh date again in approximately 8 months. But return with a stronger, more documented case. The same application will get the same result.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal or immigration advice. Visa approval or rejection depends on individual circumstances and consular discretion. The experiences and tips shared in this article are personal accounts and do not guarantee similar outcomes. Readers are strongly advised to consult a qualified immigration lawyer for guidance specific to their situation and before applying for a US visa.