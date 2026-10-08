The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a big change to Optional Practical Training (OPT). The rule proposes new fees for OPT.

The fees would apply for each F-1 nonimmigrant student to engage in OPT through a Student and Exchange Visitor Program-certified institution: $70,000 for initial OPT; and $30,000 for any subsequent OPT. The fee is not tied to any employer. It is triggered when a college recommends a student for any type of OPT.

International students who chose the US as their preferred destination to study and build a career are in shock. Many hoped to gain work experience in the US after completing their course through OPT. They are reeling from the sudden shift in policy.

The proposal comes as a notice of proposed rulemaking from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on October 8, 2026. The rule would take effect 60 days after the final rule is published.

The OPT fee of $70,000 would start to apply for F-1 students who will receive a DSO recommendation for any type of OPT that is dated on or after the effective date of the final rule.

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Who will actually foot the bill?

On paper, the college has to foot the bill. But is that how it will play out? In practice, maybe not. DHS says schools can pass the cost to F-1 students or to employers. It also says officials can simply choose not to pay for a student who is not a strong candidate.

DHS argues that the proposed fee would deter misuse of OPT. It would make participation more costly for F-1 nonimmigrant students and employers aiming to circumvent legitimate academic purposes, potentially displacing US workers.

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How the $70,000 and $30,000 fees add up

The initial $70,000 is a one-time fee. It applies when an F-1 nonimmigrant participates in OPT for the first time, whether it is pre-completion or post-completion OPT.

A subsequent OPT participation incurs a $30,000 fee. This applies regardless of whether it is pre-completion OPT, post-completion OPT, or a STEM OPT extension.

OPT participation, excluding the STEM extension, is limited to a total of 12 months. Pre-completion OPT reduces the amount of time available for post-completion OPT. So, does the order of OPT change the bill? It does. A total fee of $100,000 would apply should the F-1 student engage in pre-completion and post-completion OPT. That compares to $70,000 if the entire OPT period occurs post-completion.

If an F-1 nonimmigrant student obtains a DSO recommendation for pre-completion OPT and completes the training, they would need a subsequent DSO recommendation for post-completion OPT.

This is required regardless of whether the employer is the same for post-completion OPT and pre-completion OPT. In this instance, the school would need to pay $70,000 for the student’s pre-completion OPT and $30,000 for the student’s post-completion OPT.

Confused? Here is a simple example. If a student does pre-completion OPT and then post-completion OPT, the college would pay $70,000 and then $30,000, a total of $100,000.

The payment rules colleges cannot skip

Colleges have to pay the fee before a Designated School Official enters the OPT recommendation in SEVIS. The student gets a new Form I-20 carrying the fee payment details. USCIS will not grant work authorization if the fee was not paid.

A school can ask for a refund if the student has not received a work permit. After a permit is issued, there is no refund under any circumstances.

Why DHS says the fee is needed

According to DHS, the proposed rule aims to establish fees for OPT prior to a DSO recommending an F-1 nonimmigrant student for OPT. The fee is intended to reduce fraud and abuse of OPT. DHS says it would also strengthen the integrity of the immigration system and protect US workers. It would lessen the investigative burdens on DHS as well.

SEVP-certified institutions must weigh the costs of OPT participation against the benefits each F-1 student brings to the institution. Will that weighing change who gets recommended? That is the question colleges now face.

Bottomline

DHS calls the proposed fee an immediate first step. It says more OPT rules could follow. The agency also warns that without the fees, it may not be able to run the program at all.

Emily Neumann, Managing Partner at Reddy Neumann Brown PC with over 15 years of experience practicing US immigration law providing services to US businesses and multinational corporations, on her X handle writes, “No amount of regulatory box-checking can disguise the broader policy goal: if the administration cannot easily eliminate a lawful immigration program outright, make it prohibitively expensive to use. Up to $100,000 in OPT fees is elimination by another name.”

So the stakes are high. The $70,000 fee could apply again to any initial OPT after a student moves to a higher education level. For students, the cost of an OPT recommendation may soon sit with their college, and possibly be passed on to them.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a proposed rule and is for informational purposes only. The proposal may change after public comments. It is not legal or immigration advice.