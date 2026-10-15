The US Department of Labor has suspended eight companies, including Microsoft, Adobe, TCS, Infosys and Wipro, from the PERM labour certification programme, the first step in most employer-sponsored green cards. The move puts the green card plans of potentially several foreign workers on hold.

The full list includes Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL Technologies and Capgemini. Four of the eight firms are Indian IT majors, so Indian workers are likely to feel it.

What does the freeze actually stop?

The Department of Labor will not accept new PERM applications from the affected companies. It will also stop processing their pending cases while the suspension lasts. The impact could be big for foreign workers, including Indians, who are seeking permanent residence in the US.

A green card, which grants lawful permanent residence in the US, remains one of the most sought-after immigration goals for foreign nationals, including Indian’s. Green card holders can live and work in the country indefinitely and may later apply for citizenship through naturalization.

What is PERM, and where does the I-140 fit?

PERM, short for Program Electronic Review Management, is where most employer-sponsored green card journeys begin. The employer first needs a PERM-certified application from the Department of Labor. Only after that can it file a petition with USCIS on behalf of the foreign worker through the I-140 form.

The I-140 form is typically used by employers to petition for a foreign worker to become a lawful permanent resident, and so get a green card.

PERM and the H-1B visa program

PERM and the H-1B visa program are distinct; the H-1B program permits temporary employment of foreign workers in specialty occupations without requiring PERM. The employer needs a Labor Condition Application (LCA) for an H-1B visa holder as a first step towards a green card.

Visa categories are affected as follows: H-1B visas remain valid, but extensions may be complicated without approved PERM or I-140. EB-1 category is unaffected, allowing bypass of the PERM process. EB-2 pathways are frozen, except for self-petitioned National Interest Waiver. EB-3 applications are completely frozen, as they require PERM certification.

Is the real risk narrower than the headlines suggest?

The suspension is currently limited to these eight companies. Even within them, not all green card seekers will be affected.

“The real exposure is narrower than the headlines suggest. H-1B holders whose employer has an approved I-140 generally keep their ability to extend beyond six years, but those nearing the six-year limit without a PERM or approved I-140 have no path to further extension and are the group genuinely at risk,” says Priti Suri, Founder & Managing Partner, PSA.

What should H-1B workers do now?

For H-1B workers at the affected companies, the first question is where they stand in the green card process. The answer can decide how badly the freeze hits them.

“H-1B professionals need to first assess what position they are in. If they have already received PERM approval, they can generally move to the next stage. If, however, they have a pending or unfiled PERM, they effectively have no priority date.

Individuals who are intended to reach the six-year H-1B limit are likely to be the most affected, because any extensions need to be made with a green card process already being underway. If a person wishes to switch employers, the application for PERM needs to be made anew,” says Sanjay Laul, Founder, MSM Unify.

The priority date matters because it sets a worker’s place in the green card line. It generally comes from the day the PERM application is filed. The H-1B visas themselves are not suspended, so affected workers can keep working while the freeze lasts.

Could a court challenge end the freeze?

Workers may also have to look beyond their own paperwork and ask what their employer is doing about the freeze. A court challenge could change the picture.

“Employees should also ask whether their employer is challenging the suspension: administrative measures of this kind have proven vulnerable in court, as with the $100,000 H-1B fee struck down as a tax imposed without congressional delegation.

A corporate challenge may be plausibly the fastest relief available. Because no end date was stated, this should be read as a suspension that may be lifted or stayed, not a permanent bar, but no one should plan on an early reversal,” says Suri.

Bottom line

The freeze may not be permanent, but it may not end soon either. No end date has been stated. Affected workers and their employers have to watch for any legal or administrative move.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. The views and opinions expressed by the experts quoted herein, if any, are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.