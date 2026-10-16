The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a big change to Optional Practical Training (OPT). The new proposed rule would put steep fees on every F-1 student who wants to work in the US through OPT.

Existing federal regulations allow eligible F-1 nonimmigrant students to engage in OPT if the OPT is directly related to the student’s major area of study. To participate, F-1 nonimmigrant students must receive a recommendation from their designated school official (DSO) and apply for employment authorization with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

International students who chose America to study and build a career are in shock if the new OPT fees get implemented. Many hoped to gain work experience through OPT after completing their course.

US has proposed a $70,000 OPT fee, raising costs for international students and colleges. Here are 10 things international students should know:

1. This is a proposal, not a rule

The notice of proposed rulemaking was published in the Federal Register on October 8, 2026. Because it is only proposed, colleges and students do not have to pay anything extra now. DHS must first review public comments and then issue a final rule.

2. $70,000 for the first OPT, $30,000 for every later one

The fee applies for each F-1 student who engages in OPT through a Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP)-certified institution. The initial $70,000 is a one-time charge. It is triggered when a college recommends a student for any type of OPT, whether pre-completion or post-completion.

Any later OPT recommendation would cost $30,000. That includes post-completion OPT after pre-completion OPT, and STEM OPT extensions. The fee is not tied to any employer.

3. The order of OPT changes the bill

Regular OPT is limited to 12 months in total, and pre-completion OPT eats into that time. If a student does pre-completion OPT first and then post-completion OPT, the college pays $70,000 and then $30,000, a total of $100,000. If the entire OPT period falls after graduation, the bill is $70,000. It makes no difference if the employer stays the same. The second recommendation still attracts the lower fee.

4. No fee, no work permit

The payment rules are strict. The college must pay before a Designated School Official (DSO) can enter the OPT recommendation in SEVIS. The student then gets a new Form I-20 with the fee payment details. USCIS cannot approve work authorisation without payment.

Changing employers alone would not trigger another $30,000, because the fee attaches to the OPT recommendation. A college can ask for a refund only before the work permit is issued. After that, there is no refund.

5. Who will actually foot the bill?

On paper, the college pays. In practice, maybe not. DHS says schools and colleges can recover the money from students, employers, or other funding sources. Nothing in the proposal restricts how colleges do this.

DHS also concedes that colleges could simply decline to pay for a student who is not a strong candidate. Students may not know their cost until their college announces a policy.

“For the Indian students, who have invested a lot of money in U.S. education, the value of their study abroad will be diminished as employers will be less inclined to hire them even if they meet qualifications. This is bad both for the students and universities, which encourages investment in acquiring skills that have limited scope for absorption in the local job market,” says Sanjay Laul, Founder, MSM Unify.

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6. Why DHS says the fee is needed

DHS says the fees would deter fraud and abuse of OPT, strengthen the integrity of the immigration system and protect US workers. It also argues they would offset administrative costs and lessen investigative burdens. DHS has described the fee as an immediate first step, and says more OPT rules could follow.

7. The scale is huge

DHS estimates about 194,000 OPT participants and 95,000 STEM OPT participants were active in 2024. It projects annual fee payments of $8.4 billion to $16.5 billion. More than 56% of SEVP-certified institutions may qualify as small entities. DHS itself acknowledges that some colleges may choose not to fund OPT, which could sharply cut participation.

8. DHS is also weighing a costlier option

The main proposal treats $70,000 as a one-time charge. But DHS has asked for comment on charging $70,000 again for initial OPT at each higher education level. A student who does a bachelor’s and then a master’s could face it twice. This is an alternative, not the principal proposal.

9. Colleges, employers and the STEM pipeline all have a stake

Colleges with large international populations could face heavy operating pressure if they absorb the fees. Smaller schools may find them prohibitive. Employers that rely on OPT and STEM OPT hires could face higher costs or a smaller candidate pool.

The proposal also fits a broader pattern of tightening, alongside the separate $100,000 H-1B fee, which has drawn litigation. Those matters are separate, so a ruling in one does not automatically apply to another.

10. When it could start and how to have your say

The rule would take effect 60 days after a final rule is published. Any OPT recommendation dated on or after that day would need the fee. The general comment window is 30 days from publication and closes in early November. DHS will accept public comments on the proposed rule from October 8 through November 9.

Bottomline

The stakes are high. The cost of an OPT recommendation may soon sit with the college, and possibly be passed on to students. Studying in the US could get a lot costlier if this rule goes through. The hit would be heavier if colleges pass the fee on to students who want to go for OPT.

A degree from a prestigious US university is still a coveted title. Yet going back without any US work experience may not sit well with many international students.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.