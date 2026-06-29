US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin reminded migrants currently residing in the United States on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to either apply for permanent status or leave the country. US authorities are even offering such foreign nationals incentives to self-deport, including an “exit bonus” worth more than $2,000 and a plane ticket.

DHS Secretary’s message to TPS migrants

In an interview with CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ over the weekend, the DHS Secretary asserted that US authorities will “help you get back to your country.”

“We will actually give you a plane ticket plus roughly $2,100 to help you reestablish when you get there,” he added. “But temporary status…is NOT permanent status.”

Mullin reiterated the official Donald Trump administration’s stance regarding TPS migrants on the heels of a pivotal US Supreme Court ruling that stressed the current leadership can strip protected status from hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian migrants.

This, in turn, could allow the current administration to deport an estimated 350,000 Haitian and 6,000 Syrian (citing crime, widespread violence, terrorism, and kidnapping) immigrants to countries ravaged by conflict and other hazardous conditions, despite both countries being originally designated for Temporary Protected Status.

The US State Department has now flagged both countries under the highest risk-level of travel advisories, aka ‘Level 4: Do not travel’ advisories, deeming them unsafe for Americans to travel to. Risk indicators listed for Haiti on the official US State Department website are Unrest, Crime, Health, Kidnapping or Hostage Taking, and Terrorism. For Syria, they are Unrest, Crime, Kidnapping or Hostage Taking, Terrorism, and Other.

In light of the MAGA leader’s ‘America First’ border agenda and severe immigration crackdown, the Trump White House hailed the ruling as a “major victory for American sovereignty,” noting that “the Biden Administration weaponized TPS as a backdoor amnesty to flood the country with millions of unvetted migrants — and that loophole is finally closed.”

What is Temporary Protected Status in the US?

For the unversed, TPS is granted to those people whose home countries prevent them from returning safely. According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the DHS Secretary may designate a country for TPS due to ongoing armed conflict, an environmental disaster or epidemic, and other extraordinary and temporary conditions.

The USCIS states further, “During a designated period, individuals who are TPS beneficiaries or who are found preliminarily eligible for TPS upon initial review of their cases (prima facie eligible):

Since TPS is a temporary benefit, it does not lead to lawful permanent resident status (Green Card) or accord them with any other immigration status. However, at the same time, it does not prevent beneficiaries from applying for non-immigrant status, filing for adjustment of status (AOS) based on an immigrant petition, applying for any other immigration benefit or protection for which they may be eligible.

Are not removable from the United States

Can obtain an employment authorisation document (EAD)

May be granted travel authorisation.”

Countries originally designated for Temporary Protected Status include Burma (Myanmar), El Salvador, Ethiopia, Haiti, Lebanon, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Yemen.

Haitians were first provided TPS in the US after the devastating 2010 earthquake, while Syrians secured the benefit in 2012 as civil war plagued the country.

Does the Trump admin offer incentives for self-deportation?

Starting in January 2026, DHS began offering incentives for immigrants unlawfully residing in the US to leave the country immediately.

“Starting today, illegal aliens who sign up to self-deport through the CBP Home app will receive a $2,600 stipend in addition to a free flight home. More than 2 million illegal aliens have made the decision to self-deport,” Homeland Security stated in an official announcement press release earlier this year.

At the time, officials noted that while the current cost of a single enforced deportation is $18,245, the new offer of a $2,600 exit bonus stipend will help bring the cost of a single self-deportation via the CBP Home App to $5,100, saving the American taxpayer over $13,000 per immigrant.

The program has been designed to encourage immigrants to leave the US without undergoing formal removal proceedings.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalised guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

