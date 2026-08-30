The immigrant visa pause that shut out applicants from 75 countries for over seven months is no longer in effect. A federal judge has ruled the policy unlawful, and the State Department confirmed on August 28, 2026, that processing has reverted to normal for nationals of the affected countries.

The State Department’s public announcement states: As of August 21, 2026, in accordance with the Court’s order in CLINIC v. Rubio, the January 2026 pause of immigrant visa issuance to nationals of 75 countries is no longer in effect.

Earlier, the court order came from Judge Jeannette A. Vargas in the case CLINIC et al. v. Rubio, et al., issued on August 21, 2026. It reverses a pause the Department of State first announced on January 14, 2026, and put into effect on January 21, 2026, covering immigrant visa applicants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia, Somalia, Syria, Uganda, and dozens of other nations the department had flagged as high risk for public benefits usage.

Why a federal court called the policy unlawful

The pause itself targeted nationals the department judged likely to become a public charge. But Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s cable to consular posts went further. It told officers to deny visas under Section 221(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to nearly every applicant from the 75 countries, including those already found eligible and posing no public charge risk at all. That is where the court drew the line.

Three legal flaws that sank Rubio’s order

The judgment identified three separate defects. First, the policy violated a 1965 civil rights era provision meant to end nationality-based discrimination in immigration and judge applicants on individual merit instead.

Second, it denied visas without a proper finding of ineligibility, deciding outcomes before any individual review happened.

Third, and perhaps most pointed, the court found Rubio had no authority to issue the order at all.

What it means for your immigrant visa case

The State Department’s own guidance, last updated August 28, 2026, confirms the pause is over. Applicants who were refused solely because of their nationality will have their cases reconsidered by consular officers, free of the earlier instructions. However, refusals issued on other grounds will stand.

According to the department’s FAQ, immigrant visa applicants from the affected countries can submit applications and attend interviews, and interview scheduling continues as normal.

No immigrant visas were revoked under the pause, so a valid visa already in hand is unaffected. And this was always limited to immigrant visas. Tourist visas, being nonimmigrant, were never part of the pause.

List of 75 countries

The pause covered nationals of Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

What’s still pending in court

The court had declined to send the policy back to the State Department for reconsideration, citing its fundamental legal defects, and instead issued a declaratory judgment naming the statutes it violated.

The parties were required to submit a joint letter by September 11, 2026, outlining how they plan to proceed on the claims still outstanding, including those tied to a separate November 2025 public charge rule that this ruling did not address.

The Department of State, for its part, has also said it is undergoing a full review of screening and vetting policies tied to public benefits usage, so applicants from the previously listed countries should not assume the underlying scrutiny has disappeared even though the blanket pause has.

Bottom line

The seven-month freeze on immigrant visas for nationals of 75 countries has ended in court, and later informed by the Department that it is no longer in use.

For applicants, that means interviews and processing resumes as before the January pause, with wrongly denied cases eligible for a fresh look. But the broader fight over vetting nationals from these countries for public benefits risk is far from settled, and September’s court filing will show what comes next.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a federal court ruling and official State Department guidance, and is for general informational purposes only. It does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Readers are advised to consult a qualified immigration attorney for guidance on their specific case. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.