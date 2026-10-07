The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released its latest data on Form I-140, the Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker. The report is till the third quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2026, and breaks the numbers down by employment preference, case status, and country. It tracks petitions received since FY2014 and shows their current status, including approvals, denials, and pending cases.

Foreigners with specific skills and qualifications may qualify for a US green card through employment. But, it may not be a cake walk for many. The latest USCIS shows the US employment green card queue has never been this crowded.

In FY2025, USCIS received 244,907 I-140 petitions, about 2.8 times the 86,998 filed in FY2014. The full year numbers for 2026 is still not out but till Q3 2026, USCIS had received 173,489 I-140 petitions.

I-140 form is used to petition for a foreign worker to become a lawful permanent resident in the United States or get a green card. This petition can be filed for various categories, including: foreign worker of extraordinary ability, an outstanding professor or researcher, a multinational executive or manager, a professional with an advanced degree or exceptional ability (excluding NIW seekers), a professional with a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, a skilled worker with at least two years of training, any other worker with less than two years of training, or an alien applying for an NIW who holds an advanced degree or exceptional ability.

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Indians in the queue

India sits inside that surge, but not at its centre anymore. Indian filings rose from 38,082 to 68,569 during the same period, a 1.8x jump. India’s share of all petitions fell from 43.8% to 28.0%.

India has filed 813,587 petitions since FY2014, or 39.2% of the 2,073,184 total. But the trend line has bent.

India’s share peaked at 54.0% in FY2021 and has fallen sharply since. It was 34.2% in FY2023, 28.7% in FY2024 and 28.0% in FY2025. FY2026 shows a small uptick to 29.3%.

Compare FY2023 and FY2025. Indian filings grew just 5.8%, while filings from the rest of the world grew 41.4%. Outside India, receipts have gone from 48,916 in FY2014 to 176,338 in FY2025, a 3.6x rise.

But, the disturbing trend is ‘Decisions’, as more number of filings remain pending. Of the petitions filed in FY2025, 30.4% are still pending, against 0.8% for FY2014. For India, the figure is 10.6%.

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India’s last five years (FY2022 to FY2026 Q3)

FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 (Q3) All: Total 72565 64804 65739 68569 50809 All: Approved 69579 62570 59159 54874 35919 All: Pending 89 257 2543 7251 12010 EB1: Total 9016 12005 12006 14250 11015 EB1: Approved 8095 11004 9725 8655 4085 EB1: Pending 38 127 1305 3159 4866 EB2: Total 46590 40039 43342 43976 30316 EB2: Approved 44992 39087 39287 36219 23664 EB2: Pending 29 101 1197 3935 5919 EB3: Total 16959 12760 10391 10343 9478 EB3: Approved 16492 12479 10147 10000 8170 EB3: Pending 22 29 41 157 1225

Source: USCIS

The year that broke the chart

FY2021 was a stand-out year for Indians. India filed 96,513 petitions that year, up from 52,918 in FY2020.

The EB3 category did most of that work. Indian EB3 petitions went from 9,457 to 49,323, a 5.2x jump. Globally, EB3 filings more than doubled, from 40,549 to 86,175. India accounted for 57.2% of them. EB3 filings fell back to 16,959 for India in FY2022.

Third Preference, EB-3 visa is for skilled, professional, and unskilled workers.

EB2 still rules, but its grip is loosening

Second preference remains the backbone of Indian filings. It made up 70.8% of India’s petitions in FY2014 and 64.1% in FY2025. In FY2026 so far, it is 59.7%.

India’s share of global EB2 petitions was 62.2% in FY2017. In FY2025, it was 37.9%. Second Preference, EB-2 visa is for advanced degrees or exceptional ability.

EB1 has moved the other way. First Preference EB-1 visa is for extraordinary ability or top-level roles.

Indian EB1 petitions rose from 6,939 to 14,250, a record, taking its share of India’s filings from 18.2% to 20.8%.

Extraordinary ability approvals tell the same story. India’s E11 approvals went from 821 in FY2014 to 3,009 in FY2025, a 3.7x rise. That is 27.9% of all E11 approvals worldwide.

Multinational managers (E13) went the other way. Approvals for Indians fell from 7,129 in FY2023 to 4,094 in FY2025, a drop of 42.6%.

How did the pile get this big?

The first big jump came in FY2016. Filings rose 43%, from 102,907 to 147,597. Then they stayed in a narrow band of roughly 130,000 to 148,000 until FY2020.

Growth restarted after that. FY2023 touched 189,514. FY2024 jumped 20.7% to 228,811, and FY2025 added another 7.0%.

FY2026 covers only three quarters so far, with 173,489 petitions received.

Approvals are not keeping pace

A look at the number for FY2025 filings shows a big drop in approvals. Of 244,907 petitions, 146,202 are approved, and 74,574 are still waiting. Only 59.7% of petitions have been approved, compared with 91.2% in FY2014.

Even FY2024 shows the strain. 31,215 of those petitions are pending, or 13.6%. FY2023 has just 3,449 pending.

FY2026 is no different, even though filing numbers are till Q3. Pending cases (76,495) outnumber approved ones (87,806) by a thin margin, and they make up 44.1% of everything received.

India fares better than the rest of the world here. In FY2025, 80.0% of Indian petitions were approved, against 51.8% for non-Indian filers. In FY2026 so far, India stands at 70.7% and the rest of the world at 42.3%.

Still, India’s own slide is clear. The approved share was 92.3% for FY2014 and 96.6% for FY2023. FY2026 shows 12,010 Indian petitions still pending, or 23.6%.

Are more cases being rejected?

Denials have risen in absolute terms. Globally, 7,013 petitions were denied for FY2014. For FY2024 and FY2025, the numbers are 24,245 and 24,131, more than triple.

India’s FY2025 denials hit 6,444, the highest in the 13-year series. That is 9.4% of Indian filings, up from 3.1% in FY2023.

EB1 is where denials bite hardest

Indian EB1 denials were 531 in FY2014, or 7.7% of petitions. In FY2025 they reached 2,436, or 17.1%. FY2026 is already close to that. 2,064 Indian EB1 petitions have been denied, against 4,085 approved. Another 4,866 are still pending. The global picture is similar. EB1 denials were 12.1% of filings in FY2014 and 17.9% in FY2025.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.