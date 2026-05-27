The United States extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Lebanon until November 27, 2026, reported Reuters citing a notice posted to the Federal Register on Wednesday. The decision allows approximately 11,000 eligible Lebanese nationals already living in the United States to continue living and working legally in the country, added the report.

The extension protects eligible Lebanese citizens already residing in the United States from deportation and permits them to maintain legal employment authorisation through the new expiration date. TPS beneficiaries must continue meeting program requirements and follow government instructions regarding registration and work permit renewals.

The decision comes despite efforts by US President Donald Trump’s administration to scale back participation in the TPS program. The administration had earlier said that allowing large numbers of migrants to remain in the country under temporary protections does not align with US interests and has sought to end or limit most TPS enrollments.

Why was Lebanon’s TPS designation extended?

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin did not have sufficient time to complete a review of Lebanon’s TPS designation before the deadline required under federal law. As a result, the designation automatically renewed, Reuters reported.

Under TPS rules, if the homeland security secretary does not make a determination before a statutory deadline, the designation receives an automatic extension for a specified period. In Lebanon’s case, that extension keeps protections in place until November 27, 2026.

The DHS notice did not announce a new policy assessment of conditions in Lebanon. Instead, it stated that the review process remained incomplete before the deadline, which moves forward the automatic renewal mechanism established under US law.

What is TPS?

Congress created the Temporary Protected Status program in 1990 to provide humanitarian protection for foreign nationals already present in the United States when extraordinary conditions make returning home unsafe.

It grants temporary protection from deportation and allows beneficiaries to obtain work permits. It does not provide a direct pathway to permanent residency or US citizenship.

TPS offers temporary legal status for individuals whose home countries experience armed conflict, environmental disasters or other exceptional events.

Countries receive TPS designations from the homeland security secretary for periods ranging from six to 18 months. Before a designation expires, DHS reviews conditions in the affected country and decides whether to extend, redesignate or terminate the protection.

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