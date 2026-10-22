India-born workers accounted for nearly one in three employment-based green card petitions filed with the US in April–June 2026, and more than one in three of those approved, reveals the latest data from USCIS.

Of the 62,932 Form I-140 petitions received by USCIS in the quarter, 19,549, which is nearly 31.1%, were for beneficiaries born in India. Of the 37,975 approvals, 13,923 (36.7%) went to Indian-born workers. The figures cover the third quarter of the US fiscal year 2026.

India’s approvals were larger than those of the next eight countries put together. China, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, Nepal and Pakistan managed 13,711 between them.

The lead is sharpest among professionals with advanced degrees, a category known as EB-2 (E21). India filed 10,645 of the 15,476 petitions (68.8%) and got 8,476 of the 12,154 approvals (69.7%). That is roughly seven in every ten.

Form I-140-Quarter by quarter: received, approved, pending

Quarter Received Approved Denied Pending (end of quarter) Q1 (Oct–Dec 2025) 59371 47619 6403 186365 Q2 (Jan–Mar 2026) 51143 47275 7223 184317 Q3 (Apr–Jun 2026) 62932 37975 7069 203204 Q4 (Jul–Sep 2026) not yet reported Q1–Q3 total 173446 132869 20695 203204

Source: USCIS

Form I-140 is the petition filed with USCIS to get an employment-based immigrant visa, the first big step towards a green card. The typical maximum stay for H-1B workers in the US is six years, but they are not required to leave immediately upon reaching this limit.

Extensions may be granted in one-year increments, depending on the timing of the PERM labor certification or immigration petition. If an employee has an approved I-140 but is unable to complete the green card process due to a lack of available immigrant visas, extensions of up to three years may also be granted.

India’s Full I-140 Scorecard for April–June 2026

Category Received Approved India’s share of all receipts India’s share of all approvals EB-1 Extraordinary ability (E11) 1871 400 31.00% 29.70% EB-1 Outstanding professor or researcher (E12) 449 463 33.80% 32.90% EB-1 Multinational executive or manager (E13) 1379 1506 38.80% 41.20% EB-2 Advanced degrees (E21) 10645 8476 68.80% 69.70% EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) 1586 423 11.50% 11.00% EB-3 Skilled worker (E31) 659 462 6.90% 8.20% EB-3 Bachelor’s degree professionals (E32) 2958 2188 36.00% 37.40% EB-3 Unskilled workers (EW3) 2 5 0.04% 0.10% Total 19549 13923 31.10% 36.70%

Source: USCIS

In most cases, the US employer files it. It can be filed for six types of workers.

People with extraordinary ability (EB-1, E11). This route is for those at the very top of their field in the sciences, arts, education, business or athletics, shown by sustained national or international acclaim. Unlike the other routes, such a person can usually file for themselves without an employer sponsor. India Q3: 1,871 received, 400 approved.

Outstanding professors and researchers (EB-1, E12). The person needs at least three years of teaching or research experience in the field and international recognition as outstanding. The job must be one of three types: a tenured or tenure-track teaching post at a university, a comparable research post at a university, or a research post at a private employer with at least three full-time researchers and documented achievements in an academic field. India Q3: 449 received, 463 approved.

Multinational managers and executives (EB-1, E13). The person must have worked in a managerial or executive role for at least one year in the three years before filing. They must be moving to the US to continue in a similar role with the same employer or a subsidiary or affiliate. India Q3: 1,379 received, 1,506 approved.

Advanced-degree professionals and people with exceptional ability (EB-2, E21 and NIW). This covers professionals with an advanced degree, and people with exceptional ability in the sciences, arts or business. Their work must substantially benefit the US economy, its cultural or educational interests, or its welfare. India Q3: 10,645 received and 8,476 approved under E21, and 1,586 received and 423 approved under National Interest Waiver.

Skilled workers (EB-3, E31). The job needs at least two years of specialised training or experience, and qualified US workers must not be available. India Q3: 659 received, 462 approved.

Professionals with a bachelor’s degree (EB-3, E32). India Q3: 2,958 received, 2,188 approved.

Unskilled workers (EB-3, EW3). The job needs less than two years of training or experience, and qualified US workers must not be available. India Q3: 2 received, 5 approved.

Q3 by category: received, approved, pending

Category Received Approved Pending (end Q3) Total 62932 37975 203204 EB-1 total 10918 6414 43218 Extraordinary ability (E11) 6036 1348 28874 Outstanding professor/researcher (E12) 1328 1408 1687 Multinational manager (E13) 3554 3658 12657 EB-2 total 29307 15989 104941 Advanced degrees (E21) 15476 12154 8644 National Interest Waiver (NIW) 13831 3835 96297 EB-3 total 22707 15572 55045 Skilled worker (E31) 9547 5649 39674 Bachelor’s professionals (E32) 8208 5846 6269 Unskilled (EW3) 4952 4077 9102

Source: USCIS

The Top 3 US States: California, Texas, New York

The data by state shows California and Texas ahead of everyone else. California led in receipts, but Texas led in approvals. The three states together accounted for 35.0% of receipts and 35.2% of approvals.

Advanced-degree professionals drive Texas. They made up 3,638 of its receipts (42%) and 2,999 of its approvals (50%). In California, advanced-degree professionals made up 3,196 receipts and 2,277 approvals. New York’s profile is different, with 1,806 of its receipts (43%) coming from National Interest Waivers, but only 308 approvals in that category.

The Backdrop: Approvals Fell While the Backlog Grew

The quarter’s 62,932 receipts were the highest of the first three quarters. The first quarter had 59,371 and the second had 51,143. Approvals dropped to 37,975 from 47,275 in the second quarter, a fall of nearly 20%. Pending cases rose to 203,204 from 184,317 at the end of the second quarter. National Interest Waivers stand out: 13,831 were received and 3,835 approved in the quarter, with 96,297 still pending. Through the first three quarters, USCIS has received 173,446 petitions, approved 132,869 and denied 20,695.

Bottomline

India’s weight in the I-140 system is large and concentrated. It leads in four categories, dominates EB-2 advanced degrees, and sits far above every other country in both filings and approvals.

It is thin in categories such as unskilled workers and trails China in National Interest Waivers. With approvals falling and pending cases above 2 lakh, the I-140 queue is where Indian professionals are likely to feel any slowdown first.

Disclaimer: This article is based on USCIS data for the third quarter of US fiscal year 2026. Figures reflect petitions received, approved and pending during the reported period and do not represent individual Green Card eligibility or processing timelines. Please verify the data before taking any decision based on it. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.