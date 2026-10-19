The US Diversity Visa (DV) 2027 Green Card Lottery is back in focus after a federal judge ordered the State Department to open registration. But prospective applicants have another thing to watch: the court has revised the original deadlines, while the final date for issuing visas remains unchanged.

The State Department must now announce the registration schedule by October 29, 2026, open the entry window by November 1, and notify selected entrants by December 3. Registration must remain open for 30 days.

The key angle is the latest court order, not the original deadline: the US Diversity Visa (DV-2027) Green Card Lottery has been ordered to open, but the deadlines have since been pushed back. The latest dates are October 29 for the State Department to announce registration, November 1 for registration to open, and December 3 to notify selected entrants. The September 30, 2027 deadline for issuing visas has not changed.

The revised timeline follows a joint request by the US government and Red Eagle Law to amend the original injunction issued by US District Judge Jinsook Ohta on October 14. The judge approved the change the same day. The earlier order had set October 15, October 18 and November 19 as the respective deadlines.

What are the new DV-2027 Green Card Lottery deadlines?

Requirement New deadline State Department to announce registration dates and instructions 10/29/26 DV-2027 registration to open 11/01/26 Selected entrants to be notified 12/03/26 Final deadline to issue DV-2027 visas 09/30/27

Source: Court Order

The dates above are the latest deadlines set by the court. The State Department can act earlier.

The court said that the department must publish the registration opening and closing dates on the official website for submitting entries and the participation requirements. It must also share the information through its usual public notification channels, including the Federal Register.

The court has ordered the department to process eligible applications under its usual procedures until the available DV-2027 visa allocation is exhausted or the statutory deadline arrives, whichever comes first.

Why did the court intervene?

The dispute arose after the State Department announced in November 2025 that it was making changes to the DV-2027 entry process and would announce a registration date as soon as practicable. The registration period was never launched.

The visa year, however, began on October 1, 2026, without the usual lottery process having taken place. The court’s October 14 preliminary injunction ordered the department to move forward with DV-2027 registration. The case is Red Eagle Law, L.C. v. Rubio, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of California.

The lawsuit argued that the department’s failure to implement the programme was unlawful. The court’s injunction requires the State Department to take specific steps to run the lottery rather than leave the registration process indefinitely delayed.

The government had argued that the timetable created legal and practical problems because the normal registration period should take place before the fiscal year in which the visas are available. The court nevertheless ordered the department to proceed, subject to the terms of the injunction.

Why the September 30, 2027 deadline matters

The biggest concern for prospective applicants is not just when registration opens. It is how much time will remain to complete the visa process after selection.

Diversity visas are tied to a specific fiscal year. Under the current order, DV-2027 visas must be issued by September 30, 2027. The court has not extended that deadline.

This means selected entrants will have a much shorter period than usual to complete the remaining steps. These include filing the DS-260 immigrant visa application, gathering civil documents, completing a medical examination and attending a consular interview.

Being selected in the lottery does not guarantee that an applicant will receive a Green Card. Applicants must still meet eligibility requirements, complete the process and have a visa available before the deadline.

The delay could also leave the State Department with less time to process cases before the annual allocation expires. The court has directed the department to process applications in line with its usual procedures, but the compressed schedule does not guarantee that every selected entrant will receive a visa.

How many Green Cards does the Diversity Visa Lottery offer?

The Diversity Immigrant Visa programme was created by Congress to make up to 55,000 immigrant visas available each year to people from countries with historically low levels of immigration to the US.

The programme normally follows a longer schedule. Registration usually opens in the autumn, applicants check their results the following year, and selected entrants prepare their applications ahead of the relevant visa year.

For DV-2027, the registration delay has pushed the process into the visa year itself. Applicants will therefore have less time for documentation and interviews than they would under the usual schedule.

What should applicants do now?

Prospective entrants should monitor the State Department’s official website for the final registration instructions. Applicants should not assume that registration is already open simply because the court has ordered the department to launch it. They should wait for the official instructions and be cautious of websites or agents claiming they can guarantee lottery selection.

Fragomen, the immigration law firm, has also cautioned that the government could appeal the ruling. A stay or reversal of the preliminary injunction could change the situation with little notice.

For now, the court order puts the DV-2027 Green Card Lottery back on track for registration, but the tight timetable remains a major concern. Even if the entry window opens by November 1, selected applicants will have to move quickly through the remaining steps, with September 30, 2027 still the final deadline for visa issuance.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.