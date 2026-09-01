The Department of State has issued an update on the pause of diversity visa issuance. The updated guidance states that as of August 28, 2026, in accordance with the Court’s order in Medani et al. v. Trump et al., the December 2025 pause of diversity visa issuance is no longer in effect.

The issuance of visas to diversity immigrant visa applicants was paused in December 2025. This action was taken in light of concerns raised by the shooting at Brown University and the killing of an MIT professor, suspected to have been committed by an individual admitted to the United States through the DV program.

This pause was intended to allow the Department to undertake a review of the screening and vetting protocols in the DV program. The review aimed to address any vulnerabilities in the process, to ensure the Department can adequately establish the identity of foreigners selected through the DV entry lottery, confirm applicants’ visa eligibility, and ensure they do not present a threat to national security or public safety.

DV applicants were allowed to submit visa applications and attend interviews, and the Department continued to schedule applicants for appointments, but no DVs were to be issued during the pause. Existing diversity visa appointments were generally not rescheduled or cancelled.

Visa Freeze for Nationals of 75 countries

The immigrant visa moratorium, which barred applicants from 75 countries for more than seven months, is also no longer in effect. A federal judge declared the program illegal, and the State Department reported on August 28, 2026, that processing for nationals of the impacted nations has resumed normally.

US Visa Bulletin for September

DVs are divided among six geographic regions. No single country can receive more than seven percent of the available diversity visas in any one year.

For September, immigrant numbers in the DV category are available to qualified DV-2026 applicants chargeable to all regions and eligible countries, based on the allocation cut-off numbers specified in the bulletin. Where a cut-off number is shown, visas are available only to applicants whose DV regional lottery rank number falls below that number.

Region DV Chargeability Area Except Africa 101250 Algeria: 85,000Egypt: 50,000 Asia 40000 Nepal: 13,500 Europe 47500 — North America (Bahamas) Current — Oceania 3000 — South America and the Caribbean 4750 —

Source: travel.state.gov

According to the US Visa Bulletin for September, entitlement to immigrant status in the DV category lasts only through the end of the fiscal (visa) year for which the applicant is selected in the lottery. For all applicants registered under the DV-2026 program, this window closes on September 30, 2026.

DV visas may not be issued to DV-2026 applicants after that date. Similarly, spouses and children accompanying or following to join DV-2026 principals are only entitled to derivative DV status until September 30, 2026. DV visa availability through the very end of FY-2026 should not be taken for granted, as numbers could be exhausted before September 30.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.