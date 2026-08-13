The Trump administration has implemented a crackdown on international students participating in work programs while studying. In an Broadcast Message BCM Number: 2608-01 dated August 12, The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) has sent a reminder to all designated school officials (DSOs) of their responsibilities regarding Curricular Practical Training (CPT) authorization as well as increased program oversight concerning the proper use of CPT.

After the threat to the Optional Training Practice (OPT) program, the CPT too has come under Trump adminsitration’s scrutniy.

SEVP’s Broadcast Message emphasizes increased scrutiny on CPT authorization. DSOs are reminded that CPT should be an essential part of the curriculum and not merely for employment opportunities. Improper authorization of CPT by schools and DSOs may lead to investigations, loss of SEVP certification, and legal repercussions.

SEVP has observed a rise in CPT authorizations that do not meet regulatory requirements, specifically those not constituting an integral part of an established curriculum. As a result, the program is increasing its scrutiny of CPT approvals to ensure compliance with federal regulations.

ALSO READ OPT Program Under Threat: What international students need to know before September 15

Student Curricular Practical Training (CPT) includes work-study or internships through agreements between the employer and the school. No USCIS application or Employment Authorization Document is needed; however, students must obtain CPT authorization from their Designated School Official. CPT must be a key component of the curriculum and students must have completed one full academic year and be lawfully enrolled full-time at an approved ICE SEVP-certified school to participate in CPT.

CPT must be integral to the curriculum

DSOs can only authorize CPT when the training is an integral part of an established curriculum and is directly related to the student’s major area of study. CPT cannot be authorized solely for employment or for experiences that are not required or otherwise formally recognized as part of the academic program.

SEVP reserves the right to request documentation and other evidence from DSOs to identify whether CPT is indeed a core and essential part of the student’s studies, without which, they would be unable to complete their degree.

While SEVP recognizes that the school, not the U.S. government, defines what is and is not required to complete a degree, SEVP is also committed to identifying and investigating schools that attempt to undermine or purposely bypass federal regulations or oversight.

DSOs are reminded that F nonimmigrant students are, by their own attestation under penalty of perjury, here in the United States “solely for the purpose of pursuing a full program of study.”

If SEVP suspects that school officials are abusing CPT to create work opportunities rather than academic studies, they may be subject to additional scrutiny and action from SEVP and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), to include potential withdrawal of the school’s SEVP certification.

DSO certification and legal responsibility

When you sign or re-sign the Form I-20, “Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status,” to authorize CPT, you are certifying under penalty of perjury that all information is true and correct to the best of your knowledge. This includes confirming that CPT is required or otherwise integral to

the student’s curriculum.

DSOs should review CPT requests alongside academic requirements, authorize CPT only when essential for degree completion, and maintain thorough records justifying each CPT authorization.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on a Broadcast Message issued by SEVP, which is not itself a rule or a final action, and is not a substitute for applicable legal requirements. Readers should verify current requirements directly with SEVP, ICE, or a qualified immigration attorney before making decisions based on this information. Financial Express Digital and the author accept no liability for losses arising from reliance on this content.