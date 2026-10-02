The University of Rochester has paused most new Curricular Practical Training (CPT) approvals, while Cornell says only a narrow set of internships will now qualify.

Universities are already reacting to the new directive from the government. The Trump administration has now turned its attention to another route that lets international students work while studying. After the threat to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, Curricular Practical Training (CPT) has come under scrutiny too.

What is the University of Rochester telling students?

In a message, Vice Provost for Global Engagement Reitumetse Mabokela said the new SEVP guidance reflects a change in how the federal government reads the CPT rules. The standard is now more restrictive. CPT can be authorized only when practical training is required for all students in a program to earn the degree.

Optional internships, practica and clinical experiences no longer qualify. That includes those tied to elective internship courses.

The university’s International Services Office (ISO) is pausing new CPT approvals while it reviews the guidance. The exception is training that is required to complete a degree. Students in that group can keep applying, though extra documents may be needed.

For fall 2026, the university has set out three scenarios:

Students with CPT already approved can continue under its terms, unless ISO says otherwise.

Students with a planned internship but no approval yet cannot get CPT during the pause, unless it is confirmed as a degree requirement.

Unsure students should contact ISO before starting or changing any off-campus work.

The university also reminded students that CPT approval is specific to the employer, position, location and period. No one should begin work before approval. It acknowledged that the change comes just as the fall semester begins, with many students already holding internship plans.

What is Cornell telling students?

Cornell’s International Services also posted an advisory. It said two SEVP messages in August significantly narrow the earlier reading of CPT eligibility.

Going forward, CPT will be approved only for internships and other jobs that meet three conditions. They must be embedded in the curriculum, required of all students for degree completion and backed by a formal agreement with the employer.

Cornell has reviewed pending applications, and its advisors have contacted all affected students. Those students are asked to speak to their academic advisor or college student services office.

The university says colleges and departments are looking for new internship options for international students. It also plans to work with programs that want to add a required experiential learning component to their degrees.

What did SEVP tell schools in August?

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) sent a Broadcast Message in August. It reminded all designated school officials (DSOs) of their responsibilities on CPT authorization. It also flagged increased program oversight on the proper use of CPT.

SEVP says it has seen a rise in CPT authorizations that do not meet regulatory requirements. These are mainly cases that are not an integral part of an established curriculum. So the program is stepping up its checks.

What counts as CPT, and what does not?

CPT covers work-study or internships through agreements between the employer and the school. No USCIS application or Employment Authorization Document is needed. Students must get authorization from their DSO.

To qualify, a student must have completed one full academic year. The student must also be lawfully enrolled full-time at an approved ICE SEVP-certified school.

The key test is the curriculum. DSOs can authorize CPT only when the training is an integral part of an established curriculum and directly related to the student’s major. It cannot be approved solely for employment, or for experiences that are not required or formally recognized as part of the academic program.

SEVP can ask schools for documents to check whether CPT is a core part of the studies. Without it, the student should be unable to complete the degree. SEVP accepts that schools, not the government, decide what is needed for a degree. It adds that it will investigate schools that try to bypass federal rules.

Why are school officials under pressure?

Because the stakes are high. F nonimmigrant students attest, under penalty of perjury, that they are in the US “solely for the purpose of pursuing a full program of study.”

If SEVP suspects CPT is being used to create work opportunities instead of academic study, schools may face action from SEVP and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). That could include withdrawal of the school’s SEVP certification. Improper authorization may also lead to investigations and legal repercussions.

DSOs carry personal responsibility as well. Signing or re-signing the Form I-20, the Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status, means certifying under penalty of perjury that the information is true.

That includes confirming CPT is required or integral to the curriculum. DSOs are told to authorize CPT only when it is essential for degree completion and to keep thorough records for each case.

Bottomline

Both universities are telling students the same thing. An optional internship may no longer be enough for CPT. Students should check with their international office before taking up any off-campus work.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on SEVP guidance as described in the source material and on notices published by the University of Rochester and Cornell University. It is not legal or immigration advice. Students should consult their designated school official or a qualified immigration attorney.