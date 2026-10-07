Several higher education groups have sued the US government over new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) guidance that could make it harder for international students to qualify for Curricular Practical Training (CPT).

CPT allows students on F-1 visas to take part in internships, practicums and other work-based training that is connected to their academic programmes. The groups behind the lawsuit say the new interpretation could disrupt internship programmes, reduce practical learning opportunities and create uncertainty for employers that hire international students.

The lawsuit was filed by the Association of American Universities (AAU), Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, NAFSA: Association of International Educators and the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts (AICUM).

The dispute over CPT comes as the US government has taken several steps to tighten rules for international students. In July, DHS announced a rule that would put a fixed four-year limit on student visas and make it harder for students to switch programmes.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the four-year student visa rule on September 14, one day before it was due to take effect. The government has appealed that decision, and the case is still ongoing.

What has ICE changed for CPT?

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which certifies schools that enrol international students, outlined the new interpretation in two broadcast messages issued on August 12 and August 24.

SEVP officials presented the change as a reminder of existing policy. But the messages also warned universities that they could lose their SEVP certification if they improperly authorised CPT. Losing that certification would prevent a university from hosting students on student visas.

The August 12 message also warned that individual school officials could face “administrative or legal consequences” if they approved CPT improperly.

The plaintiffs argue that the new interpretation could have consequences beyond future applications. In their lawsuit, they called the broadcasts “impermissibly retroactive”, saying school officials could face “criminal prosecution” over past actions that were allowed under the government’s position at the time.

The groups say this breaks with more than 35 years of precedent in how CPT rules have been interpreted.

They also argue that DHS effectively introduced new legislative rules without following the federal procedures required when agencies make major administrative changes.

Harvard and other universities pause CPT

Harvard has links to all four organisations that filed the lawsuit: the Association of American Universities, Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, NAFSA: Association of International Educators, and the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts.

Harvard is a member of the Association of American Universities, AICUM and the Presidents’ Alliance. Staff members at the Harvard International Office are also members of NAFSA.

Harvard is among the universities that have stopped authorising CPT following the August messages.

Five Harvard schools: Harvard College, Harvard Law School, Harvard Medical School, the Graduate School of Design, and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, no longer authorise CPT. The Harvard International Office has also updated its website to reflect the new guidance.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania and Wellesley College are among other universities that have paused CPT applications since the August messages were issued.

Colleges say students could lose internships

The lawsuit says the new policy was introduced without going through formal rulemaking or a public notice-and-comment process. The groups argue that this violates the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

They also say the change has created uncertainty for designated school officials (DSOs), who are responsible for making sure international students comply with US immigration rules.

According to the complaint, some colleges and universities have already suspended or stopped approving CPT because of the new guidance.

The groups warn that this could leave international students without internships and other practical training opportunities linked to their studies.

The impact could be felt across several fields, including computer science, business, public policy, healthcare, arts and related disciplines. The filing says some students whose internships and training placements were planned for the current academic year have already been affected.

Employers could also be affected

The higher education organisations say the impact would not be limited to students.

US employers, research institutions and community organisations also benefit from the skills and perspectives international students bring through CPT-authorised training, according to the complaint.

The groups argue that restricting access to CPT could therefore affect both students looking for practical experience and organisations that depend on international student talent.

What are the groups asking the court to do?

The plaintiffs are asking the court to stop ICE from implementing its new interpretation of CPT eligibility. They also want the earlier CPT framework restored, saying colleges and universities have relied on it for decades.

The groups are further asking the court to protect schools and students from possible penalties linked to CPT authorisations issued under the previous interpretation. They also want international students to continue having access to practical training opportunities connected to their studies.

The lawsuit is still in its early stages. More court filings and rulings are expected in the coming months.