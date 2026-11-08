A US federal court has rejected a request by five Indian students to pursue a class-action lawsuit seeking tuition refunds from the government over a fake university run as part of an immigration sting operation, Bloomberg Law reported.

The students had argued that they enrolled at the University of Farmington believing it was a genuine educational institution. However, the court said it could not treat all students who joined the university as victims because some may have known that the institution was part of a scheme to help foreign nationals stay in the US on student visas.

US Court of Federal Claims Judge Armando O. Bonilla said he “struggles to imagine a case more ill-suited for class certification”. He said the main question was whether each student knew about the arrangement when applying, enrolling and paying tuition fees.

Advertisement

According to the judge, bringing all the students under one lawsuit “would unjustly aid the guilty and prejudice the innocent to bind them into a single class”.

How ICE’s fake University of Farmington operation worked

The University of Farmington was set up in Michigan by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) as part of an undercover operation called “Operation Paper Chase”.

The university was not a real educational institution. Instead, it was created as part of a government investigation into immigration fraud involving student visas.

According to the court order, the operation collected more than $6.5 million in tuition payments. It also led to the arrest and prosecution of eight brokers and recruiters who were charged with conspiracy, harbouring foreign nationals for profit and visa fraud.

The operation became public in January 2019, when US authorities carried out raids across the country. Following the action, hundreds of students enrolled at the university were either removed from the US or left the country voluntarily.

The five Indian citizens who filed the lawsuit are Ravi Teja Tiyyagura, Swetha Bachu, Rajesh Ghourvani, Akhil Mohan and Sneha Parthasarathy.

They wanted the court to allow them to represent everyone who enrolled at the university between 2015 and 2019 and made at least one tuition payment after receiving an admission offer and invoice.

The students maintained that they had joined the institution believing it was a legitimate university and wanted their tuition money back.

Why did the US court reject the class-action request?

The case returned to the US Court of Federal Claims after the Federal Circuit revived it in 2024.

The appeals court had pointed out that contracts involving illegal activities cannot be enforced. This meant that students who knowingly joined the university as part of a ‘pay-to-stay’ visa arrangement could not claim tuition refunds.

However, it left the question of what each student knew and intended to the lower court.

Judge Bonilla said there was no way to assume that everyone who enrolled at the University of Farmington was an innocent victim. He also said the court could not easily separate students who were unaware of the scheme from those who may have knowingly taken part in it.

The US government argued that its undercover agents had made sure students knew that the university would not conduct actual classes.

The judge also referred to recordings submitted by the government that, according to the order, suggest four of the five Indian plaintiffs may have been involved in the arrangement.

The court also pointed out that individual checks would be needed to establish whether each student qualified for a class-action lawsuit. This applied to all seven requirements for class certification under the Court of Federal Claims’ rules, which are stricter than those followed by federal district courts.

What happened to Indian student Ravi Teja Tiyyagura?

The court order also details the case of Ravi Teja Tiyyagura, one of the five Indian plaintiffs.

Tiyyagura arrived in the US in 2015 on an F-1 student visa. After completing his master’s degree, he was approaching the end of his work authorisation in 2017.

It was around this time that he applied to the University of Farmington after being referred by a recruiter.

The university admitted him for a March 2018 start. According to the court records, he made tuition payments totalling $10,000 by January 2019.

Tiyyagura said he tried to contact the recruiter and university staff to ask about class schedules and the possibility of transferring to another institution. However, he alleged that they ignored his requests.

The court order also describes an exchange between Tiyyagura and an undercover investigator in November 2018.

The investigator emailed him, saying he was enrolled under a “special arrangement” and that classes and documents would be created for him.

A recording of a follow-up phone call, according to the order, suggests that Tiyyagura agreed to submit a list of classes and grades. Tiyyagura, however, said an unidentified university official had asked him to make up grades.

His recruiter later pleaded guilty to conspiracy and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

What happens next in the University of Farmington lawsuit?

The latest ruling does not bring the lawsuit to an end. However, the five Indian plaintiffs will now have to prove their individual cases at trial.

Each of them must show that they joined the University of Farmington with the intention of receiving a genuine education and were not knowingly taking part in an arrangement to maintain their immigration status in the US.

The court will have to examine the circumstances surrounding each student’s admission, payments and communication with university officials before deciding whether they are entitled to recover their tuition fees.