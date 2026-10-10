A US federal judge has blocked a Trump administration policy that made it harder for immigrants held in detention to apply for visas, green cards and other forms of legal immigration status.

US District Judge Amir H. Ali ruled on Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had failed to properly explain why it stopped collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from detained immigrants with pending applications.

The policy, introduced in December 2025, affected immigrants seeking permanent residency, visas for victims of human trafficking and serious crimes, and other forms of humanitarian protection.

The judge’s order temporarily restores the earlier process for collecting biometric information across the country while a legal challenge against the policy continues. However, the ruling does not automatically grant anyone a visa or legal immigration status, or secure their release from detention.

The ruling comes as Trump continues to tighten immigration rules during his second term. His administration has expanded arrests and deportations and imposed stricter restrictions on asylum seekers and legal immigration.

What was the DHS policy?

Under the policy announced in December 2025, DHS generally stopped collecting fingerprints, photographs and other biometric information from immigrants held in detention who were applying for legal status through US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The policy also covered unaccompanied children.

Biometric information is required for many immigration applications. It helps authorities confirm an applicant’s identity and carry out background and security checks before deciding whether to grant immigration benefits.

Before the policy change, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) helped detained immigrants complete these requirements, including by taking them to appointments where their biometric information could be collected.

However, the Trump administration removed this responsibility from ICE while keeping in place rules that allowed USCIS to deny applications if applicants failed to attend the required appointments.

This created a problem for detained immigrants, who could not travel to biometric appointments on their own. However, being in detention was not considered a valid reason to reschedule these appointments.

USCIS defended the policy, saying it was intended to “deter the filing of frivolous claims and provide operational consistency.”

Why did the judge block the policy?

Six detained immigrants filed a class-action lawsuit in April, arguing that the government’s decision had effectively stopped them from completing applications for immigration protections available under federal law.

Their lawyers argued that the policy violated federal immigration law, constitutional protections for due process and the Administrative Procedure Act. The latter law sets out the rules federal agencies must follow when making decisions and introducing policies.

Judge Ali found that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed in showing that the policy was “arbitrary and capricious”. This means the government had not adequately considered the consequences of its decision or properly explained why it had taken that step.

The judge said the policy, introduced without a sufficient explanation, “effectively denies immigration relief to a whole category of people irrespective of their eligibility for the status they have applied for.”

He also questioned the government’s claim that stopping biometric collection would discourage fraudulent or frivolous applications.

In his order, the judge pointed out that collecting fingerprints and other biometric information helps officials determine whether applicants qualify for immigration benefits. The checks are therefore an important part of the process, rather than an unnecessary hurdle.

During a court hearing, a government lawyer was asked how the policy would achieve its stated objectives. The lawyer replied: “That’s a good question. I don’t have an answer to that right now.”

The judge also found that the policy left applicants exposed to continued detention and possible deportation before the government had considered their applications for immigration protection.

Read the court’s decision here

What happens next?

Judge Ali’s order blocks the policy nationwide while the lawsuit continues. It also restores DHS’s previous responsibility for collecting biometric information from detained immigrants who have pending applications with USCIS.

The decision allows affected immigrants to return to the earlier process for completing this requirement while the court challenge moves forward.

However, the ruling does not mean that all affected applicants will automatically receive visas, green cards or other immigration benefits. It also does not require the government to release them from detention.

Their applications will still have to go through the relevant immigration process, and the legal dispute over the administration’s policy remains ongoing.