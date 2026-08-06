The US immigration system has become more stringent regarding incomplete applications filed by immigrants. USCIS officers now have complete authority to immediately deny an immigration benefit request, without asking for additional evidence.

On August 5, 2026, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) rolled out a policy update that removes a safety net that gave many applicants a chance to fix a weak immigration filing before it was rejected.

What exactly changed?

Under the new guidance, USCIS officers now have full discretion to deny an immigration benefit request straight away, without first issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE) or a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID). This applies whenever a benefit requestor fails to submit the required initial evidence or is not able to clearly establish eligibility at the time of filing.

The new update clarifies that USCIS, in its discretion, may deny the benefit request for failure to establish eligibility based on lack of required initial evidence, and can do this without first issuing an RFE or NOID, in cases where all required initial evidence is not submitted with the benefit request. Going forward, the burden is squarely on applicants.

In cases where USCIS issues an RFE, the new rules set a maximum response window of 12 weeks. For a NOID, applicants get no more than 30 days to respond. This adds a fresh layer of urgency for anyone caught in the process.

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This reverses a Biden-era policy that had pushed officers to ask for more evidence before saying no, even when an application was incomplete or missing documents that were clearly required from the start. USCIS argues that approach let “frivolous” or “placeholder” filings slow down the system for everyone else waiting in line, and in some cases allowed applicants to collect benefits like work permits while their case was still pending.

Why should H-1B holders be paying close attention?

This new rule particularly impacts laid-off H-1B visa holders, who have a grace period of 60 days to stay legally in the US or switch to a different visa.

US immigration law gives H-1B holders who lose their jobs 60 days to find new employment or leave the country. During this time, many try to buy extra breathing room by switching to a B-1/B-2 visitor visa through Form I-539. This move, once seen as a fairly standard planning tool, lets a laid-off worker remain in the US beyond the 60 days, even though B-1/B-2 status doesn’t permit any skilled or unskilled work. If a new employer later files Form I-129, the person can switch back to H-1B status.

That “bridge” strategy is now under serious scrutiny. USCIS has been issuing more RFEs and NOIDs on B-2 change-of-status applications from laid-off H-1B holders, questioning whether the switch was ever made with genuine visitor intent.

The concern, according to immigration attorneys, is what’s being called the “preconceived intent” doctrine. If someone files for B-2 status and then files a new H-1B petition soon after, USCIS may read that as proof the person never intended to simply visit, but planned to keep working all along.

Does the new evidence policy make this riskier?

Where a shaky B-2 application might once have triggered an RFE, giving the applicant a chance to explain or add documentation, USCIS officers can now simply deny the request outright if the initial filing doesn’t clearly establish eligibility.

And even in the cases where an RFE or NOID is issued, applicants now have a tighter, fixed clock to respond within — 12 weeks for an RFE, just 30 days for a NOID. For someone leaning on the B-2 bridge to buy time after a layoff, that means less room for error and fewer opportunities to course-correct once an application is submitted.

Immigration lawyers stress that switching from H-1B to B-2 is still legally possible, but it’s no longer a safe, low-risk workaround for extended job hunting. The visitor category demands clear, genuinely temporary intent, and any hint that it’s being used as a stepping stone to future employment can now invite closer scrutiny and possibly a faster denial than before.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. Immigration rules and USCIS policies are subject to change; readers should consult a qualified immigration attorney for guidance specific to their situation. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.