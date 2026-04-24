Big news for green card applicants. The US has launched an online filing option for Form I-485, and it could make the process faster and easier for eligible employment-based applicants already within the United States. The US has introduced an online application process for foreign nationals applying for green cards from within the country.

For certain employment-based applicants, USCIS is now offering online filing of Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status. Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, is for a person in the United States to apply for lawful permanent resident status, also referred to as a Green Card. This form can only be used to apply for lawful permanent resident status if one is in the United States.

What’s New

When you file Form I-485, you must also submit Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record. A civil surgeon is responsible for providing you with a completed Form I-693 that is signed and placed in a sealed envelope.

If you file Form I-485 online, you must open the sealed envelope from the civil surgeon and upload the completed Form I-693 with your application package. You must keep the original Form I-693 and the envelope from the civil surgeon until USCIS makes a final decision on your Form I-485. USCIS may review the original Form I-693 and envelope during an interview or ask you to submit the original Form I-693 and envelope as evidence to support your application.

Make sure the medical certificate is new and not an older version. In June 2025, USCIS updated the policy stating that if a foreigner submitted Form I-693 with their Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, and then they withdrew their Form I-485 or USCIS denied it, then if they submit a future Form I-485, they must submit a newly completed Form I-693 signed by a civil surgeon.

If you want to file Form I-485 by mail, there are no changes to the Form I-693 submission process. You must submit Form I-693 with your Form I-485 application package, in the original sealed envelope provided by the civil surgeon.

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Interfiling of Applications

At times, foreign workers in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories want to switch between the two to take advantage of the cut-off dates specified in the monthly visa bulletins.

“If a foreign national has a pending I-485 and wishes to change the basis for the I-485 (e.g., substitute an EB2 I-140 for the EB3 I-140 submitted with the I-485 application), the USCIS refers to this process in its Policy Manual as a ‘transfer of the underlying basis,” states Murthy Law Firm.

To qualify to interfile, the USCIS requires that certain conditions be met. According to Murthy Law Firm, “The applicant must have continuously maintained eligibility to adjust status; The I-485 application must be pending; The applicant must be eligible for the category requested and the priority date must be current under the Final Action Dates chart on the date the interfiling request is submitted.”

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Who May File Form I-485?

Adjustment of status is the process that you can use to apply for lawful permanent resident status (also known as applying for a Green Card) when you are present in the United States. This means that you may get a Green Card without having to return to your home country to complete visa processing.

You must be physically present in the United States to file this application. Further, additional eligibility requirements for adjustment of status may vary depending on the immigrant category in which you are applying.

You may apply as the person who directly qualifies for an immigrant category (principal applicant) or, in some cases, as the spouse or the child of a principal applicant (derivative applicant). Whether you are a principal or derivative applicant, you must file your own Form I-485.

Under U.S. immigration law, you are a ‘child’ if you are unmarried, under 21 years of age, and meet the definition of ‘child’ found in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and USCIS policy guidance. You may still be considered a child for immigration purposes even after turning 21 years of age if you qualify under the provisions of the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) or other applicable provisions.

When Should I File Form I-485?

In general, if you are filing as a beneficiary of an immigrant visa petition (such as Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative, Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, or Form I-360, Petition for Amerasian, Widow(er), or Special Immigrant), you may file an adjustment application only after USCIS has approved your petition and an immigrant visa number is immediately available.

There are, however, some immigrant categories that allow you to file Form I-485 before USCIS approves your petition (this is known as concurrent filing), provided that approval of the petition would make an immigrant visa number immediately available to you, and you meet all other filing and eligibility requirements.

Murthy Law Firm shares a cautionary note for applicants: “USCIS now allows PDF upload filing for Form I-485 (Adjustment of Status) in certain employment-based cases. However, PDF-upload filing hasn’t always worked reliably in other case types. Consult your attorney before using this option to understand potential risks.”

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. The views and opinions expressed by the experts quoted herein, if any, are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication.