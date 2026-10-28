The United Nations (UN) is accepting applications for its 2026 Young Professionals Programme (YPP), offering eligible young graduates an opportunity to begin a career with the UN Secretariat. Applications are open until November 30, 2026.

This year’s examination will focus on Development and Sustainability, covering areas linked to economic and social development, environmental protection and sustainable development. However, the programme is not open to candidates from every country. Applicants must be nationals of countries selected by the UN for participation in the 2026 recruitment cycle.

The programme involves a competitive entrance examination followed by a recruitment process for successful candidates. Those who qualify may be considered for entry-level professional positions across the UN Secretariat, subject to vacancies and organisational requirements.

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UN Young Professionals Programme 2026: Who can apply?

According to the UN Careers website, applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria.

Nationality: Candidates must be citizens of a country participating in the 2026 programme. India is not included in this year’s participating-country list. Therefore, Indian nationals cannot apply on the basis of Indian citizenship alone.

Age limit: Applicants must be 32 years old or younger under the programme’s eligibility rules. For the 2026 examination, candidates must have been born on or after January 1, 1994.

Educational qualification: Candidates must hold at least a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent university degree requiring a minimum of three years of study. The qualification must be relevant to the Development and Sustainability examination. Applicants should check the official job advertisement to confirm whether their degree meets the requirements.

Language proficiency: Candidates must be fluent in either English or French.

Work experience: Previous work experience is not mandatory. However, relevant experience may be considered as an additional screening criterion if the number of eligible applicants from the same country for the same examination area exceeds the prescribed threshold.

What is the UN Young Professionals Programme?

The Young Professionals Programme is a recruitment initiative designed to bring qualified young professionals into the UN Secretariat. It provides a route to entry-level international civil service positions through a competitive examination.

The 2026 examination covers Development and Sustainability. The work may involve areas such as economic affairs, social development, population affairs, statistics, data science, environmental protection and sustainable development.

Candidates must apply through the UN’s online recruitment system, Inspira, and meet the requirements specified in the relevant job opening.

What happens after the examination?

Candidates who successfully complete the examination and selection process may be placed on a roster for consideration for suitable vacancies. The roster is generally valid for three years.

However, qualifying for the programme does not guarantee a job offer. Appointments depend on available positions, the candidate’s suitability and the UN Secretariat’s recruitment requirements.

Successful candidates may be considered for professional positions at different UN duty stations. Applicants should be prepared for the possibility of working outside their home country.

How to apply for the UN Young Professionals Programme 2026

Eligible candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official UN Careers Young Professionals Programme page.

Step 2. Check the participating-country list for 2026 and confirm that they meet the nationality, age, education and language requirements.

Step 3. Review the job advertisement for the Development and Sustainability examination.

Step 4. Complete the application through the UN’s Inspira recruitment platform, following the official instructions.

Step 5. Submit the application before November 30, 2026.

Applicants should check the official advertisement for the required documents, accepted fields of study and any additional screening conditions before submitting their applications.

Conclusion

The UN Young Professionals Programme offers eligible young graduates a route to an international civil service career without making prior work experience a compulsory requirement. However, nationality is a key eligibility condition, and the opportunity is restricted to citizens of participating countries.

With applications closing on November 30, 2026, interested candidates should verify their eligibility and complete the application process before the deadline. Indian nationals who do not hold citizenship of another eligible participating country cannot apply for this year’s programme based on Indian nationality alone. Candidates should also remember that clearing the examination does not guarantee employment, as appointments depend on suitable vacancies within the UN Secretariat.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information published by the United Nations on its careers website. Readers are advised to verify eligibility criteria, dates and application procedures on the official UN Careers portal before applying. The publication does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information and is not responsible for any decision taken on its basis.