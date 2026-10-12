With efforts to ramp up immigration crackdown under way across the globe, applications for UK-sponsored study visas declined 10.3% on year in September 2026, hitting a five-year low for the specific month, according to official UK Home Office figures released on October 8.

According to the UK Home Office, UK-sponsored study visa applications fell from 79,800 the previous year to 71,600 in September 2026. Notably, this month’s decline follows an even more dramatic slump in August. Official government data even shows that sponsored study visa grants hit an all-time high of 652,072 in the year ending June 2023 before declining 41% to 383,455 by June 2026.

Despite August typically witnessing a surge of application traffic ahead of new terms at higher education institutes, August saw applications drop to 99,500. In comparison, 120,300 study visa applications were recorded last year in the same month. The UK Home Office received more than double that number of applications (147,200) in August 2023.

The entire July-to-September student recruitment period recorded a total of 230,000 study visa applications. The figures were down 26.4% from 312,700 in the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, Home Office data also revealed that main students’ applications reached 352,000 in the 12 months ending September 2026, falling 19% from the previous 12-month period.

Although these numbers only refer to submitted applications and not visa approvals, this month’s dropping rate signals trouble for the country especially since tuition fees tied to international student enrollment contribute significantly to the UK economy.

Declining UK study visa applications: Major threat to UK economy

The UK Parliament’s House of Commons Library said in a briefing published in June that universities have increasingly relied on overseas students’ tuition fees to cover budget shortages amid rising costs and other factors. The same briefing reported that international student fees generated an income of £12.4 billion (US$16.4 billion) in 2024/25, accounting for 23% of total university income. The numbers have risen from about 5% in the mid-1990s.

“International fees are not capped in the same way as the fees of ‘home’ students, and so providers can charge significantly more,” the library said at the time.

A report published by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) and Kaplan International Pathways and produced by London Economics earlier this year estimated that 404,500 international students enrolling in UK higher education in 2024/25 are expected to generate £45.1bn in economic benefits while costing the public purse an estimated £4.7bn – a benefit-to-cost ratio of 9.7 to one.

The analysis further projected that each foreign student contributes an average net economic benefit of around £100,000. On top of that, this particular group of international students is expected to support approximately 287,300 full-time equivalent jobs across the United Kingdom.

At the same time, the report warned that the UK is already facing repercussions from the declining share of international students, with first-year enrollments down by 54,500 (12%) since 2022/23. The in-depth analysis suggested that if international recruitment had remained at 2022/23 levels, the UK economy would have benefited by an estimated additional £2.9bn from the 2024/25 batch alone.

Back in September, a report by The Telegraph showed that a number of UK universities had resorted to cutting postgraduate tuition fees by up to £8,000 (US$10,822) to win back international students’ interest as declining numbers signalled a major financial crisis.

The UK media report citing a review of 90 institutions by consultancy S Squared Insights suggested that at least 22 universities were partaking in the trend. Consequently, the University of Aberdeen made headlines for offering the biggest discount of up to £8,000 at the time.

What’s fuelling the rising disinterest in UK study visas?

Among a number of factors, the declining share of foreign student applications was influenced by the introduction of tough government action on student visas two years ago. On January 1, 2024, restrictions published under the Sunak Conservative government stated that most international students, except postgraduate research students and government-sponsored scholars, can no longer bring family members to the United Kingdom.

“International students starting courses this month will no longer be able to bring family members on all but postgraduate research courses and courses with government-funded scholarships,” the official UK government website said in a 2024 release. “The changes, first announced last May, have also seen people banned from using the student visa as a backdoor route to work in the UK and will see an estimated 140,000 fewer people come to the UK.”

The drastic measures were introduced as part of the government’s broader crackdown aimed at bringing down the high number of migrants entering the UK. According to estimates laid out by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), net migration was 672,000 from June 2022 to June 2023. The year ending September 2023, however, saw 152,980 visas issued to “dependants” of students, an over 930% rise from the 14,839 in the year ending September 2019.

With new measures in place, applications from student dependants dropped to 15,700 in the 12 months ending September 2026, 31% down from the previous year and 89% below the numbers recorded in December 2023.

Other than the student-dependant factor, another “visa brake” measure introduced in March 2026 significantly impacted student applications from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan.

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