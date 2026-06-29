The United Kingdom has issued a stark warning to its universities: recruit international students irresponsibly, and lose the right to recruit them at all. Universities will be stripped of the right to recruit international students if too many drop out, as the UK government tightens the screws on visa abuse.

New sponsorship rules will introduce a sliding scale of penalties for higher education institutions that fail to recruit responsibly. It comes after asylum claims from work, study, and tourist visas more than tripled under the previous government, reaching 37% of all claims, with foreign students accounting for the largest share.

The Home Secretary has also imposed a first-of-its-kind visa brake on study visas for nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan following a surge in asylum claims.

These reforms build on that progress, raising the pass marks of the annual test used to monitor visa sponsors across all three of its metrics:

Visa refusal rate: must remain below 5% (previously 10%)

Course enrolment rate: must reach at least 95% (previously 90%)

Course completion rate: must reach at least 90% (previously 85%)

The UK Home Office announced new sponsorship rules in early June 2026, introducing a sliding scale of penalties for higher education institutions that fail to meet tighter visa compliance standards.

High drop-out rates can indicate students have entered the illegal working economy rather than studied, whilst high visa rejection rates or low enrolment figures suggest some institutions have not done enough due diligence on applicants.

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Red-Amber-Green (RAG) Banding System

From summer 2027, a new traffic light rating system will make clear to regulators and the public which institutions are recruiting responsibly.

Those rated red will face restrictions on the number of students they can recruit and must fund a 12-month action plan to fix failing practices.

Those that don’t improve face losing international student recruitment rights altogether.

Institutions that fall short will be colour-coded under a Red-Amber-Green (RAG) banding system, made operational from 1 June 2026. Those rated red will face recruitment caps and must fund a 12-month corrective action plan. If they still fail to improve, they will be stripped of the right to sponsor international students altogether.

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Student Visa Applications

The tightening rules are also reshaping what universities and students actually do on the ground. Data from the UK Home Office, analysed by ICEF Monitor, shows that for the first time in 20 years, the number of student visa applications withdrawn in Q1 2026 exceeded the number of applications refused. Visa grant rates were down 32% in Q1 2026 compared to the same period a year earlier.

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The reason is strategic, not accidental. With universities now penalised for every refusal that counts against their RAG band score, many are pre-emptively withdrawing a student’s Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) before a visa decision is made.

A withdrawn application does not count against a university’s compliance rating; a refused one does. This has created a quiet but significant shift in how universities manage risk.

Universities UK, the sector body, has called for policy stability, transparent visa decision-making, and real-time data sharing with institutions. Its president, Professor Malcolm Press, noted that international students contribute £37 billion in export earnings and warned that recent sharp declines in enrolments have already led to substantial cost-cutting and job losses across the sector.

From summer 2027, the RAG ratings will be made visible to regulators and the public, making it possible to see, institution by institution, who is recruiting responsibly and who is not.

Since last summer, the Home Office has contacted 306,000 students whose visas are due to expire, warning that meritless asylum claims will be swiftly refused and those without the right to remain must leave or face removal.

These measures form part of the government’s broader drive to restore order and control to the immigration system, under which net migration has now fallen by 74%.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute immigration or legal advice. Visa rules and compliance frameworks are subject to change. Prospective students are advised to consult their respective university’s international admissions office and a qualified immigration adviser before making any decisions.