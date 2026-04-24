If you are on a Skilled Worker visa in the UK, here is what the Earned Settlement framework means for you. If you are on a Skilled Worker visa in the UK, your path to permanent residency has recently been extended. The UK government is doubling the qualifying time for ‘Indefinite Leave to Remain’ for most migrants, from 5 to 10 years. Overall, the UK immigration landscape is set for significant reforms. In March, wide-ranging changes to several visa categories were announced in the UK Home Office’s Statement of Changes to Immigration Rules.

Indefinite leave to remain is how you settle in the UK. It’s also called ‘settlement’. It gives you the right to live, work, and study here for as long as you like, and apply for benefits if you’re eligible. You can use it to apply for British citizenship.

The government’s immigration overhaul includes several significant revisions, such as the Visa Brake that targets high-asylum nations, stricter salary criteria for skilled workers, increased English language requirements, rules around permanent settlement and extended Global Business Mobility.

“From April 2026, the UK is expected to introduce sweeping reforms to its immigration system, the most significant overhaul of permanent settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain, ILR) rules in decades. The scheme, known as Earned Settlement, is designed to reshape how migrants qualify for long-term residence, putting financial contribution and integration at the centre of eligibility,” says Helena Sheizon, Immigration expert at Kadmos Immigration.

New ‘Earned Settlement’ Rules for Permanent Residence

The new proposed ‘indefinite leave to remain’ rule establishes a 10-year baseline for earning Settlement in the UK, with additional criteria introduced to ensure that Settlement is appropriately earned.

“Under the current system, most migrants on skilled worker, family and other qualifying visas can apply for ILR after five years’ lawful residence. From April 2026, the government plans to introduce an “Earned Settlement” system that raises the baseline qualifying period for most migrants to 10 years. Further, the government has introduced a points-based contribution model that can reduce or extend that period based on individual circumstances (e.g., high earnings, public service work or benefit use),” says Sheizon.

The Earned Settlement framework will have certain fixed criteria. Firstly, the applicant must have a clean criminal record. Secondly, they must speak English to A-Level standard. Thirdly, they must have made sustained National Insurance contributions. And finally, they must have no debt in this country.

High earners in the UK paying the maximum tax rate will be eligible for Settlement after 3 years, while those paying a higher rate can qualify after 5 years, similar to the terms for Global Talent visa holders.

“The framework adjusts qualifying periods, potentially shortening it to three years for very high earners, or lengthening it to 15 years or more for others — depending on contribution, earnings, immigration history and other factors,” says Sheizon.

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Here is where you are likely to land under the new framework:

3 years — very high earners paying the maximum tax rate

5 years — higher-rate taxpayers, public service workers such as doctors, nurses and teachers, and partners of British citizens

5 to 7 years — volunteers, depending on consultation outcomes

10 years — standard Skilled Worker visa holders

15 years or more — health and care visa holders are not considered net economic contributors

“This reform represents a fundamental shift from a time-based route to permanent residence, to one focused on earned contribution. It aims to reward economic contribution and integration, but it also means that thousands of people already on paths to settlement will face new qualifying conditions and longer waits if they do not meet newly introduced criteria,” adds Sheizon.

Public service workers like doctors, teachers, and nurses qualify for residency after 5 years. Volunteers could qualify in 5 to 7 years, depending on consultation outcomes. Partners of British citizens and British Nationals Overseas from Hong Kong will still qualify after 5 years without consultation.

Some individuals may qualify for settlement in less than 10 years, while others, particularly lower-qualified workers on health and care visas, are expected to wait 15 years due to not being net economic contributors. “Employers and visa holders should review their settlement plans now and, where possible, schedule for early settlement, as this is in the interests of both the employers and employees, adds Sheizon.

Implementation Timeline

The UK Home Secretary originally said that she planned to begin making changes in April 2026. On 5 March 2026, she said it would be “later this year” and reportedly told the Times that it would be in the autumn.

This does not necessarily mean that the immigration rule changes, once published, would come into force immediately. It could be left until 2027, like the B2 English change, which was written into the immigration rules in March 2026 to come into force about a year later.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. The views and opinions expressed by the experts quoted herein, if any, are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication.