A federal judge has dealt the Trump administration a major setback in its campaign against international students, ruling that the government cannot use immigration laws to target noncitizen college students because of their pro-Palestinian views or criticism of Israel.

“When a noncitizen’s speech is the but-for factor in a visa revocation and subsequent deportation determination, the government is singling out that speech for disfavored treatment based on its viewpoint or content,” she wrote in a federal court ruling

The ruling is the latest legal challenge to the administration’s wider immigration crackdown. The campaign has already made life more difficult for international students across the US, with tougher visa rules, more scrutiny and a growing number of visa cancellations.

Judge says deporting students over speech violates First Amendment

US District Judge Noel Wise, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, ruled that two parts of the Immigration and Nationality Act used by the Trump administration to begin deportation cases against noncitizen students violate the First Amendment.

Wise issued the decision on Friday in a lawsuit filed by The Stanford Daily, Stanford University’s student newspaper, in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

The newspaper argued that the administration had used the two provisions to go after students because of their political views. One provision allows Secretary of State Marco Rubio to start deportation proceedings when he personally decides that a noncitizen’s speech goes against a “compelling foreign policy interest.”

The other gives Rubio bigger powers to revoke visas.

According to the newspaper, the administration used these powers against students who had written opinion pieces or taken part in protests.

Wise agreed with the argument. She said that when a person’s speech becomes the reason for cancelling their visa, the government is effectively punishing them because of what they said and the viewpoint they expressed.

The judge also warned about the effect such government action could have on free speech. She said free expression is a sign of a country’s strength, not weakness. She added that society suffers when people start censoring themselves because they are afraid of government retaliation.

“In the United States, free speech, including the freedom to criticise the government and its leaders, is not a sign of our democracy’s fragility. It is evidence of its strength. That strength is diminished when members of our society, citizens and noncitizens alike—must self-censor and ‘behave’ or suffer the government’s retaliation.”

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Wise also pointed to the administration’s targeting of people who have criticised Charlie Kirk. She warned that the same approach could potentially be used against almost anyone whose views the government does not like.

“Tomorrow, or perhaps every today, targets may include anyone in the United States who exercises their freedom of speech to simply express opinions the government does not like,” Wise wrote further.

“This downward spiral is antithetical to our Constitution that recognises our right to speak freely. Here you can simultaneously hate the content of a person’s speech and love the country that cherishes the freedom to allow it.”

Ruling follows another win for foreign students

The Stanford case is not the first time a federal judge has pushed back against the administration’s efforts to target foreign students over political speech.

Earlier, US District Judge William Young in Boston, a Republican appointee, also ruled that targeting foreign students simply because they took part in pro-Palestinian activism was unconstitutional.

Young said such actions could have a chilling effect on political speech across the country, making students afraid to speak openly about political issues.

The issue gained national attention after the arrests and detentions of Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil and Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk.

Student visa rules are also getting tougher

The court battle over political speech is happening as the Trump administration makes much wider changes to the US student visa system.

On July 17, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security finalised a rule ending the decades-old system under which international students could stay in the US for the “duration of status.”

Under that system, students could remain in the country as long as they continued to meet the requirements of their programme and stayed enrolled.

That is set to change on September 15, 2026.

Under the new system, F-1 and J-1 students will generally be allowed to stay for a fixed period of four years. Students who need more time to finish their degrees will have to apply for an extension.

The government is also reducing the amount of time students have to leave the US after completing their programme.

For F-1 students, the grace period will fall from 60 days to 30 days. Universities and business groups have criticised the changes. They say tougher rules could make the US less attractive to international students and could affect research and teaching at American universities.

More visa cancellations and tougher checks

The new duration rule is only one part of the administration’s broader crackdown.

The State Department has separately moved to cancel the visas of some Chinese students and increase scrutiny of applicants from China and Hong Kong.

By January 2026, the administration said it had revoked 8,000 student visas since the beginning of Trump’s second term. At the same time, mass terminations of SEVIS records, restrictions involving H-1B visas and Optional Practical Training, wider travel bans and a series of high-profile visa cancellations have added to the uncertainty for international students.

Meanwhile, the crackdown is projected to cost US universities nearly $7 billion and has already contributed to an estimated 15% fall in overall international enrollment.

A joint report from NAFSA and JB International estimates that international student registrations in Fall 2026 could drop by as many as 111,000 from the previous year.

That decline could mean about $3.4 billion less in local spending and put around 39,000 jobs at risk.

Indian students face growing uncertainty

Indian students are expected to be among those most affected by the changes. India has been one of the biggest sources of international students for US universities and became the largest sending country in the 2024-25 academic year.

A record 363,019 Indian students studied in the US during that period.

But the number had fallen to 352,644 by February 2026, a decline of 6.9%, according to Department of Homeland Security data cited by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

US State Department figures showed that F-1 visa issuance to Indians fell 36% between May and August 2025 alone.

The situation could become even tougher.

NAFSA’s forecast for Fall 2026 suggests that Indian students could see the biggest decline among students from any nationality.