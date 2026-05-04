In a silent reversal, the Donald Trump administration exempted foreign doctors from certain countries of origin from a policy revision that froze decisions on visa applications, work permits, and green cards, according to a New York Times report.

The US healthcare sector relies heavily on foreign-born doctors and medical professionals. The major U-turn comes at a time when physicians from 39 countries were stuck in a career limbo after a new presidential proclamation expanded the then-US travel ban list to include 20 additional countries, effective January 1, 2026.

US resumes visa processing for foreign doctors without announcement

Quietly updating its website late last week, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) indicated that foreign doctors from the impacted 39 countries would no longer face a visa processing hold. The major shift came without any formal announcement.

When subsequently questioned about the development, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to NYT, “Applications associated with medical physicians will continue processing,” referring to the issuance of visas and work permits.

As has long been established, the 39 countries on Trump’s “travel ban” include a number of countries facing a “full travel ban,” while others have been hit with partial restrictions. The list is as follows:

Afghanistan

Burkina Faso

Burma (Myanmar)

Chad

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Laos

Libya

Mali

Niger

Palestinian Authority Travel Documents

Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville)

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Yemen

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Burundi

Côte d’Ivoire

Cuba

Dominica

Gabon

The Gambia

Malawi

Mauritania

Nigeria

Senegal

Tanzania

Togo

Tonga

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

US reports from last month suggested that some physicians had to be placed on administrative leave by hospitals, in addition to being subjected to other career-related threats, owing to the Trump admin’s visa extension freeze.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US faces a shortage of about 65,000 physicians, with the number expected to rise over the next decade. As reported by the NYT, doctors from foreign countries account for 25% of all US doctors.

Last month, more than 20 doctor associations, including American academies of family physicians, neurology, and pediatrics submitted a signed letter to top US officials requesting “National Interest Exceptions and Expedited Processing for Physicians and Medical Trainees.”

Additionally, US lawmakers moved to introduce a bipartisan bill called the “H–1Bs for Physicians and the Healthcare Workforce Act” in response to Trump’s imposition of a new $100,000 H-1B filing fee.

Visa waiver gridlock may force foreign doctors to leave the US

Ahead of the quiet move made by the DHS, immigration attorneys highlighted that hundreds of foreign doctors about to finish training in the US would have to leave the country if visa waiver application delays continued.

Run by the Department of Health and Human Services, the waiver allows non-citizen doctors to remain in the US during their transition from the visa (J-1) they used during their training to temporary worker status. The program also requires doctors to work in rural areas for at least three years.

Attorneys interviewed by KFF Health News recently revealed that the Department of Health and Human Services’ program had reviewed waiver applications in one to three weeks in recent years. However, the mounting backlog has severely impacted hundreds of applications that the State Department and USCIS still need to review.

If the applications aren’t advanced by July 30, these affected foreign physicians would have to return to their home countries. Thereafter, reentry to the US would require their employers to pay a new $100,000 blanket fee tied to the H-1B visa, something hospitals in underserved areas can’t afford.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalised guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

