Colleges and universities across the United States are seeing a major fall in international student enrollment as stricter visa rules and immigration checks begin affecting students planning to study in the country.

A new survey released by education groups found that new foreign undergraduate enrollment dropped by an average of 20% this spring compared to last year. The survey included 149 American colleges and universities and was conducted by a coalition that included NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

According to the findings, nearly 62% of the schools said they had fewer international students in both undergraduate and graduate programs compared to spring 2025.

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Drop in international students could leave US universities facing major financial hit

International students have for years been one of the biggest financial supports for colleges and universities across the United States.

Many of these students pay full tuition fees, often ranging from $25,000 to more than $60,000 a year. Unlike many American students, international students usually do not receive large institutional scholarships or financial aid, meaning universities depend heavily on the money they bring in.

According to NAFSA, the US hosted around 1.2 million international students during the 2024-2025 academic year. Together, those students contributed nearly $43 billion to the American economy through tuition fees, housing, food, transportation, and daily living expenses. A large share of that money went directly into university budgets

But the Trump administration’s tougher approach to immigration and student visas is now beginning to affect campuses across the country.

Officials in the administration believe stricter screening is needed for national security reasons and to prevent visa overstays. The government has also focused on tightening immigration pathways connected to student visas.

Many universities, however, are worried about the long-term impact. Education experts say spring enrollment is often an early sign of what could happen during the much larger fall admission season. If the decline remains close to 20% later this year, some colleges may be forced to reduce spending, cut programs or even lay off staff. More than one-third of the schools surveyed said budget cuts may become necessary if the drop continues.

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Fear grew after arrests and visa actions

The survey report said the situation became more serious last spring when Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, increased scrutiny of foreign students.

Some international students were arrested or detained, while others lost their legal residency status. Although many of those students later had their status restored after court challenges, the incidents created uncertainty and fear among students and families overseas.

Colleges say those developments damaged confidence in studying in the United States. Student visa issuances also dropped simultaneously. According to the report, visas issued to international students fell by 36% last summer.

In May, the State Department temporarily paused regular student visa interviews while preparing stricter screening procedures that were introduced in June. The survey found that 84% of schools blamed “restrictive government policies” for the decline in enrollment.

Other countries seeing similar trend

The survey also collected responses from institutions in other popular study destinations, including Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Those countries also reported lower international enrollment this spring as immigration policies there have become tighter in recent years.

At the same time, universities in parts of Europe and Asia said they were seeing an increase in international students, suggesting many students may now be looking for countries with more welcoming visa systems.