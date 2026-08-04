Over a month ago, the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s long-vowed bid to end birthright citizenship in America in a 6-3 landmark ruling on June 30. That same day, the ‘Make America Great Again’ leader issued a firm declaration that he would demand a “Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court IMMEDIATELY.”

However, as he has now missed the deadline to counter-act, the US Supreme Court dealt him a final blow by publishing the official “main document” of the judgement that upheld birthright citizenship for millions of Americans.

According to the SCOTUSblog, the court’s standard procedures dictate that the clerk issue a certified judgement about 32 days after the initial ruling.

The entire case centres around the executive order, titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,” which Trump signed on January 20, 2025. It was expected to go into effect 30 days after that, but it never did, as several federal judges across the country barred his administration from implementing it.

What does the official judgement state?

The Supreme Court’s reaffirmation of birthright citizenship in the case title ‘Trump v Barbara‘ on June 30 asserted that the American Constitution guarantees citizenship to children born in the US to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present in the country.

Under the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment, “[a]ll persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are

citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”exec

The Supreme Court docket PDF of the ‘Judgement Issued,’ published on August 3, states:

“ON WRIT OF CERTIORARI BEFORE JUDGMENT to the United States Courts of Appeals for the First Circuit.

THIS CAUSE came on to be heard on the transcript of the record from the above court and was argued by counsel.

ON CONSIDERATION WHEREOF, it is ordered and adjudged by this Court that the judgment of the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire is affirmed.”

Originally issuing his decision on June 30, Chief Justice John Roberts agreed with the challengers and all of the lower courts in the US that have weighed in on the issue, saying children born of parents unlawfully or temporarily present in the United States… satisfy both elements of the Citizenship Clause.” He ultimately concluded that “they are citizens at birth” under the Constitution.

What did Trump say after the birthright citizenship ruling?

In addition to vowing to deliver the largest deportation drive the US has ever seen, Trump made ending birthright citizenship one of his primary agendas after returning to office in 2025.

“The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process. No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support!” Trump wrote on June 30 following the major ruling.

In July, he again called the issue to attention, alleging that he had seen signs and billboards being put up all over the Southern Border and Mexico, “advertising BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP, with ‘Deliveries starting at $400.'”

“Billions of Dollars will be illegally made by this SCAM, with Citizenship going to anyone willing to pay,” he wrote on Truth Social. “It will be, by far, the number one way of becoming a citizen, and then the entire family will be allowed to follow. Not sustainable. NOBODY SAW THIS COMING!!! AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP IS NOT FOR SALE!”

In the same social media post shared in July, he slammed the Supreme Court’s ruling, asserting, “I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY. This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don’t change their absolute insane decision.”

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