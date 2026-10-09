The Donald Trump administration is investing more than $100 million in education and training programs for American researchers in STEM fields, according to a Bloomberg report, citing a White House official.

Further confirming the report’s credibility, the Trump White House re-posted the story on its official account on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday (US time). The initiative, which will be announced at a White House summit on Thursday, seeks to increase the headcount of highly trained scientific researchers who are US citizens through fellowships for PhD programs in science and engineering.

White House’s $100 million pitch doubles down on training US researchers

According to the White House official cited by the Bloomberg report, the Trump administration is reviving a decades-old shuttered initiative called the National Science Foundation’s Young Scholars program. The project will use $30 million in government funding and $50 million from other sources, including brokerage firm Jane Street.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Michael Kratsios, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said these investments would “ensure America keeps leading the world in discovery.” He also emphasised that the POTUS is “committed to empowering American STEM students and enabling them to pursue opportunities at the frontier of science and technology.”

📰 "Trump Makes $100 Million Push to Train American Scientists" @Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/H0rlXTlIgd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 7, 2026

The Thursday summit happens to be the same event titled “White House’s Science: A New Golden Age Summit,” where the American president will award several tech leaders, including Elon Musk, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and AMD CEO Lisa Su, the National Medal of Science, as first reported by Fox News. The outlet added, as corroborated by numerous other US media houses, that Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella would receive the National Medal of Technology and Innovation during the event.

It marks the first time Donald Trump has presented these awards during any of his administrations.

Trump’s immigration crackdown impacts foreign students

As Trump ramps up his ‘America First’ approach while pushing for sustained US dominance against China in the artificial intelligence race, he is gradually increasing hindrances for foreigners coming to the United States for studies or work. His administration’s $100 million bet on American researchers comes amid the ongoing enhanced crackdown on the H-1B visa program, which helps recruit high-skilled international workers for US jobs, especially in STEM fields.

On Wednesday (US time), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposed raising training (known as Optional Practical Training or OPT) fees for international students with F-1 visas to at least $70,000. Under the proposal, laid out in a government notice, an additional $30,000 was also mentioned for work training. People enrolling in the OPT system are currently expected to pay around $500.

The Trump administration has severely criticised US employers heavily relying on the H-1B program, accusing them of replacing American workers with “cheap foreign labour.” Similarly defending the new fee increase of up to $100,000 hitting foreign students, DHS said this week the policy overhaul was meant to “combat fraud, strengthen the integrity of the immigration system, and protect US workers.”

The agency added, “DHS is now setting a fee to ensure employers, students, and institutions are engaging in appropriate activities consistent with admission as an F-1 nonimmigrant.”

Foreign students often count on such systems like the OPT to pave the way for their potential change in status to H-1B workers in the US. However, even the latter non-immigrant work category has been targeted with multiple proposals of increased fees.

Gradually declining number of international students in the US

Months before the latest policy imposition was even rolled out, a report released by the Common App in August shed light on how the rising immigration crackdown in the US was costing its share of international applicants. According to the then-released figures, while applications for undergraduate admission rose in the 2026-27 academic year overall, the number of international applicants dropped 10%, marking the steepest slump on record.

The Common App data further underscored that the decrease in the number of applicants from Asia and Africa was especially pronounced, suggesting that international enrollment is likely to decrease further in the future.

This emerged as a concerning development, especially since US colleges and universities significantly rely on international applicants’ tuition revenue.

A separate analysis released by Fitch Ratings that month stated, “Sustained drops in new international student enrollment can have outsized revenue effects, as international students often pay full tuition or receive less institutional aid than domestic students. Lost revenue is hard to replace quickly.”

On top of that, another analysis from NAFSA: Association of International Educators found that the decline in this year’s international enrollment is projected to cost local economies a combined $3.4 billion. Additionally, the dropping numbers of international students could also threaten as many as 40,000 US jobs.

“The projections underscore what we’ve long warned: U.S. policy and regulations affect where international students plan to invest their future — and their decisions carry significant short- and long-term consequences for U.S. society and economy,” Fanta Aw, executive director and CEO of NAFSA, said in a statement at the time.

In July, a report published by the Association of American Universities found that major US research universities accepted 15% fewer applicants to doctoral programs for fall 2026 compared to the previous year. It emerged as the second straight year when the share of new PhD students at leading research universities dropped substantially. In comparison, federal data show that international students accounted for nearly 40% of PhD students in science and engineering fields.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available immigration guidance. Rules and deadlines are subject to change; readers should verify current requirements directly with USCIS or consult a qualified immigration attorney before making decisions based on this information. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.