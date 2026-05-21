Thailand has announced a major overhaul of its visa policies, cutting the length of visa-free stays for tourists from dozens of countries and tightening immigration rules to tackle crimes involving foreign nationals.

The move marks a significant shift from the country’s tourism-friendly approach adopted after the Covid-19 pandemic. Thai authorities say the changes aim to prevent abuse of the visa system while still supporting tourism, one of the country’s most important economic sectors.

The government announced that the automatic 60-day visa exemption available to travellers from 93 countries and territories will end. Eligible visitors will now receive a 30-day visa exemption, while authorities will reduce the number of countries and territories covered under the scheme from 57 to 54, reported The Guardian.

Tourism contributes between 10% and 20% of Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP). The sector remains a key source of jobs and foreign income. However, officials say growing concerns about visa abuse, illegal businesses and transnational crime networks have forced the government to tighten entry requirements.

“Tourists provided benefits, such as boosting the economy, but the current scheme has allowed some people to exploit it,” government spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek told The Guardian.

Thai authorities have reported repeated cases involving foreign visitors accused of offences including shoplifting, public misconduct to operating businesses without proper permits. Officials have also raised concerns about foreigners overstaying their visas and criminal groups using relaxed immigration rules.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the policy is not directed at any specific nationality, reported The Guardian.

Thailand has also promised a simpler visa structure to reduce confusion for travellers. Tourists who need more time in the country can apply for a one-time extension at an immigration office. Approval will depend on the reasons provided by the visitor.

“The 60 days was automatic but the renewal will be decided by the officer and tourists will have to explain why they are staying longer,” a government spokesperson told AFP.

Which countries qualify under new visa rules?

To help travellers quickly identify their category, Thailand has grouped countries and territories under different entry schemes.

Under the 30-day visa exemption programme, citizens of 54 countries and territories can enter Thailand without a visa for up to 30 days. These include the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Ireland, Japan, South Korea’s partner economies, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, New Zealand and several European and Asian nations.

The full 30-day exemption list includes Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.

A separate 15-day visa exemption applies to travellers from Seychelles, Maldives and Mauritius. Thailand will continue to offer 90-day visa-free entry to citizens of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru and South Korea.

A 30-day special exemption category remains available for travellers from China, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Laos, Macao, Mongolia, Russia, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Citizens of Cambodia and Myanmar can enter for 14 days, although Myanmar nationals can use this facility only through international airports, reported The Guardian.

What does the change mean for Indian travellers?

Indian citizens will no longer enjoy the broader visa-free arrangements introduced in recent years. Under Thailand’s revised system, India has been placed in the “Visa on Arrival” (VOA) category.

This means Indian travellers can still visit Thailand without obtaining a visa before departure, but they must complete the “Visa on Arrival” formalities after reaching Thailand. The VOA category also includes Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia.

For Indian tourists, the change means extra paperwork at the airport compared with visa-free entry. Travellers should check the latest requirements before departure, including passport validity, return tickets, accommodation details and any fees linked to the Visa on Arrival process.

The new rules will take effect 15 days after publication in Thailand’s Royal Gazette, according to information released by Thai authorities.

Thailand introduced broader visa exemptions in 2024 to accelerate tourism recovery after the pandemic. The policy initially helped attract visitors from key markets around the world. However, the government now believes tighter controls are necessary to protect the country’s tourism industry and strengthen immigration enforcement.

Foreign arrivals during the first four months of 2026 fell 3.45% from the same period a year earlier, according to local media reports. Arrivals from the United Kingdom dropped by 22.8% to 85,059 visitors, while tourist numbers from the Middle East also declined sharply, reported The Guardian.

Higher airfares and increased jet fuel costs linked to instability in the Middle East have added pressure on international travel demand. As a result, Thailand has lowered its tourist arrival target for 2026 from 35 million visitors to 32 million, reported The Guardian.

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