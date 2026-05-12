Congresswoman Valerie Foushee has introduced a new bill that would allow overseas OPT students to stay for twice as long as they do now. The bill is called the ‘Stop the Brain Drain Act,’ and it proposes at least three big reforms in the current structure that aim at attracting foreign students and talent into the US economy.

Right now, after completing their studies at US institutions, international students can obtain work experience in US companies under the OPT program. F-1 nonimmigrant students are currently permitted to work in Optional Practical Training (OPT) for a maximum of 12 months, while a 24-month OPT extension is available to those with STEM degrees.

What Does the Bill Propose?

The ‘Stop the Brain Drain Act’, according to Foushee, reflects the high demand for skilled professionals in these fields and encourages foreign graduates to contribute their expertise to the U.S. workforce.

The first big proposal is to allow foreign nationals on F-1 (student) visas to receive a 24-month extension for practical training and employment authorization following the completion of their course of study. F-1 visa holders who completed a degree in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or nursing may qualify for an additional 24-month extension, for a total of up to 48 months.

The second big proposal is to codify the Optional Practical Training program. The main complaint against the OPT program is that it was established by regulation rather than by the US Congress, with not adequate safeguards for American workers. This bill aims to change that by making Congress approve it now.

The third big proposal is to make the Secretary of Homeland Security take actions as may be necessary to add ‘ nursing ‘ to the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering, or mathematics. This is a significant step as nursing has not traditionally been included in STEM categories.

What Would the Bill Mean for Students?

‘Stop the Brain Drain Act’, according to Foushee, would help retain STEM talent in the United States by amending the Immigration and Nationality Act to codify the Optional Practical Training program and extend the period foreign students on F-1 (student) visas can remain in the U.S. for advanced training and employment authorization for a period up to 24 months.

Foushee explained the urgency behind the bill in her own words:

“Upon graduation, international students are put on a 1-year clock to find someone to sponsor their visa or be forced to return home. This timeline is increasingly unrealistic with Trump’s economy and is causing us to lose STEM talent who call our country home.

My bill will ensure that the incredible students who come here to learn, grow, and pursue their dreams have the opportunity to stay and build their futures here in the United States,” wrote Foushee in her statement supporting the bill.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. The ‘Stop the Brain Drain Act’ is a proposed bill and has not yet been signed into law. Immigration policies and regulations are subject to change. Individuals seeking guidance on their visa status, OPT eligibility, or immigration options should consult a qualified immigration attorney or visit the official US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website for the most up-to-date information.