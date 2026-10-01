Singapore is replacing the Tech.Pass with the new ONE Pass for foreign workers. Singapore will stop accepting new and renewal Tech.Pass applications from January 28, 2027. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Economic Development Board (EDB) say a new ONE Pass (AI and Tech) track will replace the pass. MOM had announced this move at its Committee of Supply Debate in March 2026.

The Tech.Pass is a visa for established global tech talent, including entrepreneurs, leaders and technical experts. The new ONE Pass (AI and Tech) track is meant to offer more attractive terms as Singapore strengthens its position as a global hub for AI and tech talent. So, what changes, and who is affected?

What Is the Tech.Pass?

The Tech.Pass lets one person take on many roles in Singapore at the same time. Holders can start and run one or more tech companies. They can be an employee in one or more Singapore-based companies, a consultant or mentor, a lecturer at local institutions of higher learning, or a director. They do not need a new pass each time they switch activity.

Holders can also sponsor their spouse, children and parents. A legally married spouse and unmarried children under 21 are eligible for a Dependant’s Pass. Parents and a few other family members are eligible for a Long-Term Visit Pass. The Tech.Pass is valid for 2 years at first and can be renewed for another 2 years if renewal criteria are met.

Foreign workers can still apply for the Tech.Pass. New applications stay open until 27 January 2027. Applications filed before that are processed under the existing rules.

What Is New in the ONE Pass?

EDB says the new track will have terms tailored to the AI and tech ecosystem. It will also count non-cash pay such as employee stock option plans (ESOP) and employee share ownership (ESOW) when assessing eligibility. Put simply, equity-based pay may help applicants qualify. MOM says the track will better recognise key industry leaders and innovators.

What Happens to Existing Holders?

Nothing changes straight away. Existing holders can stay on their pass until it expires, with the same privileges. Those whose renewal window falls before 28 January 2027 can still renew, up to 27 January 2027. After that, eligible holders can apply for the ONE Pass (AI and Tech) track or other work pass options.

What Else Is Changing for Foreign Workers?

MOM also announced other work pass changes:

The Employment Pass minimum qualifying salary rises from S$5,600 to S$6,000. The S Pass minimum rises from S$3,300 to S$3,600. Both apply to new applications from 1 January 2027 and renewals from 1 January 2028. MOM says this keeps pace with local wage benchmarks.

The S Pass minimum is expected to reach around S$4,000 to S$4,500 by about 2030. The Local Qualifying Salary has been raised from S$1,600 to S$1,800 since 1 July 2026.

Eight new occupations join the Non-Traditional Source Occupation List from September 2026, in social services, food services and air transportation.

The levy framework for work permit holders will be streamlined from 2028. In Manufacturing and Services, the bottom two levy tiers merge into one, and the highest tier stays unchanged.

Tech.Pass vs Tech@SG: What Is the Difference?

The Tech.Pass is an extension of the Tech@SG programme. Tech@SG helps high-potential companies in areas such as digital, medtech, biotech, cleantech, agritech and fintech. It gives them business networks and talent to set up new teams in Singapore, including help with Employment Pass applications for core team members. The Tech. Pass targets individuals instead.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information published by EDB and MOM. It is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as immigration or legal advice. Please check the latest requirements with the authorities before applying.