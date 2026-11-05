Non-resident investors have long had one big roadblock when opening accounts in India. SEBI has now moved to remove it.

In a circular dated November 4, 2026, the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has relaxed Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and foreign nationals looking to open accounts with Indian securities market intermediaries.

The circular defines a Person Resident Outside India (PROI) individual as a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or a foreign national.

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Under the revised framework, eligible individuals living in countries compliant with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) can complete digital KYC without being physically present in India. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

The big change: a client no longer needs to be physically in India during digital onboarding.

What was the problem?

The changes are aimed at addressing a key hurdle in the existing process: the requirement for a client to be physically present in India during digital onboarding. This had restricted individuals living overseas from completing the entire KYC process digitally.

The new rules will come into effect from December 3, 2026, giving overseas investors a simpler route to complete KYC formalities when opening accounts or updating their existing KYC records.

SEBI’s November 4 circular sets out the revised process, including document submission, identity and address verification, video-based verification and the use of existing KYC records.

What has changed for NRIs, OCIs and foreign nationals?

The biggest change is that eligible overseas clients will no longer need to be physically present in India to complete digital onboarding.

Under the earlier framework, an intermediary had to ensure that the client’s physical location was in India during digital KYC. SEBI has now relaxed this requirement for individual clients residing in FATF-compliant countries.

What changes under the new rules?

Particulars Revised provision Physical presence in India Not required for digital onboarding KYC document submission Digital submission permitted PAN verification Through Income Tax database Passport Copy to be collected and verified, if feasible OCI card Required, wherever applicable Address proof Overseas address accepted KYC form Physical or digital submission Specimen signature Wet signature or digitally submitted image Mobile number Indian or international number accepted Email verification Through OTP or another verifiable mechanism Video verification VIPV permitted when physical IPV is not feasible Existing KYC records Can be reused and shared across intermediaries

Source: SEBI

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Three other changes come with it

Intermediaries can accept KYC information and supporting documents digitally from such clients. An authorised official of the intermediary must be present during Video In Person Verification (VIPV). The VIPV process will also be subject to concurrent audit.

The revised framework also allows intermediaries to rely on KYC records maintained by other SEBI-registered intermediaries or entities regulated by other financial sector regulators. The reliance is based on records from the KRA or the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCRR).

Another important change is that KYC records will be portable. KRAs will tag individual attributes in a KYC record as “validated” if they are verified with an official or source database. Every KYC record will be portable, whether or not each attribute is validated. This means clients will not have to start the entire process from scratch every time they approach another intermediary, provided their existing records can be retrieved and relied upon.

How will the process work?

When an NRI approaches an intermediary to open an account or update KYC, the intermediary will first ask for the PAN and CKYC ID, if available. It will then retrieve the KYC records from the KRA and CKYCRR.

What if a record already exists? The intermediary can ask for more details only in specific cases: a change in the client’s records, incomplete details, or a lapsed officially valid document. It can also ask when it considers identity or address verification necessary, or when enhanced due diligence (EDD) or risk profiling is needed.

Once KYC is done, the intermediary must share the information with the KRA within 3 working days.

Overseas address proof

The revised framework recognises the overseas address as the current address for an individual Person Resident Outside India (PROI).

PROIs must submit one of the specified officially valid documents or deemed officially valid documents as proof of identity and address.

For foreign nationals whose officially valid documents do not contain address details, an additional document issued by a government department in the foreign jurisdiction or a letter from a foreign embassy or mission in India can be accepted as address proof.

Intermediaries must ordinarily see and verify the original identity and address documents and collect physical self-attested copies.

However, if the original documents are not produced, alternative options are permitted. These include equivalent documents available through DigiLocker, verifiable electronic documents issued by the relevant authority, Aadhaar-based OTP, biometric or face-authentication e-KYC, and copies attested by specified authorities.

These authorities include a Notary Public, an Indian embassy or consulate in the country where the client resides, and specified banking and judicial officials.

Disclaimer: This article is based on SEBI’s circular. The revised KYC provisions are subject to eligibility conditions and regulatory requirements. Readers should refer to the official SEBI circular for complete details.