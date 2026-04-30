The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Delhi, made a significant ruling in favour of an assessee who is residing abroad, concerning cash deposits made during the demonetization period in November-December 2016. The verdict provides guidance to other NRIs and persons of Indian origin (PIOs) on the necessary documentation procedures to prevent receiving an income tax notice.

What Happened

An Indian-origin US citizen who lives and works in America was questioned by Indian tax authorities about a cash deposit of Rs 11,18,500 made in his Indian savings account during the demonetization period in November-December 2016. The case relates to the Assessment Year 2017-18 and the Order was pronounced on April 8, 2026.

The assessee used to send money to his parents in India. During his visit between November 19 and December 4, 2016, he found that there was cash lying unused at home. The accumulated cash also included cash brought during his previous visits to India. As the demonetization drive was ongoing, rendering old currency notes invalid, he deposited the amount into his own bank account.

Evidence Provided

The assessee presented evidence to the Income Tax Department regarding all money transferred from abroad, including a detailed record of cash withdrawn from a US bank account through Moneygram. This documentation comprised a receipt for the transfer, a bank statement confirming the withdrawal, and a passport copy to verify visits to India. In the statement to the ITAT, the assessee said, “I am NRI living in USA with my family and has no source of Income either business or other income in India except Interest on Bank account.”

What the Tax Department Said

The Assessing Officer refused to accept his explanation and treated the deposited amount as unexplained income, adding it to his taxable income. The department also sought to tax it at a higher rate under Section 115BBE of the Income Tax Act.

The taxation of unreported income under sections 68, 68A, 69, 69A, 69B, 69C, and 69D is covered by section 115BBE. This provision imposes extremely high rates on income that is not subject to taxation, making it punitive in character.

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What the Tribunal Decided

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Delhi, ruled entirely in favour of the assessee. The Tribunal held that the benefit of presumption has to be given to the assessee since the totality of facts would suggest that the impugned amount would be from disclosed sources and aged parents would not be expected to be alert about maintaining proper records of the money available with them.

Key observations included that aged parents cannot be expected to maintain meticulous records of cash kept at home, the tax department itself could not point to any other source of income for either the assessee or his parents, and remittances from abroad were well-documented through bank statements, passport records, and Moneygram receipts. ITAT, Delhi ruled that in light of this, the assessee deserves relief on the impugned addition.

“The order of the ITAT is suggestive of a sensitive approach to be taken looking at the facts and circumstances of the case if the taxpayer gives a reasonable and believable explanation and not treat the deposits as ‘unexplained’ without cause.

The ruling also hints that tax authorities should assess the substance of transactions over possible documentation gaps, keeping in mind the practical realities such as informal cash handling by elderly dependents, so long as a reasonable and credible trail of cash is demonstrated,” says Sumeet Hemkar, Partner, Deloitte India.

Key Takeaway

NRIs and PIOs sending money to elderly parents in India need to be careful on the tax front. “For NRIs, avoiding tax disputes on money transfers largely comes down to maintaining a clear and consistent documentation trail.

Every inflow into India should be backed by verifiable records such as foreign remittance receipts (including bank transfers or money transfer services), overseas bank statements reflecting withdrawals, and, where relevant, passport or travel records linking visits to India with funds brought in.

It is equally important to document the purpose of transfers, particularly in cases of family support or maintenance, to establish the bona fides of the transaction,” says Neeraj Agarwala, Senior Partner, Nangia & Co LLP.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general awareness only and should not be construed as legal, tax, or financial advice. Tribunal rulings are binding only on the parties involved and do not constitute a universal precedent. Tax treatment of cash deposits, remittances, and demonetization-era transactions may vary based on individual facts and circumstances. NRIs and PIOs are strongly advised to maintain proper documentation of all remittances and to seek advice from a SEBI-registered or qualified tax professional before making any financial or compliance decisions.