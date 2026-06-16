Some people who recently received Canadian citizenship certificates under the country’s expanded citizenship-by-descent rules are now facing an unexpected hurdle. Canada’s immigration authorities have started reviewing certain approved applications and, in some cases, have asked recipients to return their citizenship certificates while officials re-examine their files, reported CIC news.

The move has affected applicants across the United States who applied after recent changes to Canada’s Citizenship Act widened eligibility for citizenship by descent. Some of these individuals had already obtained Canadian passports and Social Insurance Numbers and were preparing to relocate to Canada.

On June 13, Canada’s citizenship department sent emails to several people informing them that their citizenship status had come under review. The notices stated that authorities had reason to believe the recipients might not have sufficiently established their entitlement to Canadian citizenship, reported CIC news.

The review process began from a provision in Canada’s Citizenship Regulations that allows the Registrar of Canadian Citizenship to request the return of a citizenship certificate if questions arise about an applicant’s eligibility. The review does not automatically revoke citizenship. Instead, it gives officials an opportunity to revisit the application and request additional evidence.

The letters also inform recipients that they may submit more documents to support their claims. If immigration authorities ultimately determine that an individual is entitled to citizenship, the certificate will be returned.

Why did Canada reopen some approved applications?

The notices sent by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada identified two main concerns, reported CIC news. First, some applicants relied on records that did not come directly from the original authority responsible for creating and maintaining those documents. Second, some applicants failed to provide evidence that they had attempted to obtain missing records or explain why those documents could not be produced.

In many cases, the issue appears to centre on proving an uninterrupted family connection to a Canadian ancestor. Citizenship by descent applications often require applicants to establish each link in their family history through official documents.

Applicants who received review notices appear to fall into several categories. Some relied heavily on records downloaded from genealogy websites such as Ancestry or FamilySearch, reported CIC News. Others submitted certified records from archives and later learned that immigration authorities may require documents from vital statistics offices or civil registries instead.

Some applicants faced genuine gaps in their family histories. For example, birth records may not exist for ancestors born in the nineteenth century. In several cases, applicants reportedly failed to document these gaps or provide evidence showing they had attempted to obtain the records.

Immigration officials generally tell applicants why their files have been flagged and permit them to provide additional material to address the concerns, reported CIC News.

What documents can strengthen citizenship claim?

Canadian immigration authorities place significant weight on documents obtained from what they call a “source authority,” reported CIC News. This refers to the office that originally created and maintains the record, such as a provincial vital statistics office, civil registry or recognised provincial archive.

Immigration experts say a copy of a document downloaded from a genealogy website is not considered the same as a record obtained directly from the authority that issued it, even if both versions contain identical information,reported CIC News.

Applicants usually need at least one official document linking each generation in their family line. Birth certificates often serve as the strongest evidence. Marriage certificates may also become essential when surnames change between generations.

Missing documents do not automatically lead to rejection. Canada’s immigration instructions allow applicants to submit written explanations when records cannot be obtained. However, authorities generally expect applicants to demonstrate that they made reasonable efforts to secure the missing documents.

Vital records offices can issue “letters of no record” when they conduct searches and determine that no document exists in their files. Immigration experts say such letters, combined with alternative evidence and written explanations, can significantly strengthen an application and help address gaps in family records.

The review process often takes several months, and applicants may need to provide additional documents while officials reassess their claims.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.