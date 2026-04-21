If you are a Person of Indian Origin and planning to travel to India on a PIO card, you need to be aware of the new rule implemented by the Indian authorities. ‘Persons of Indian Origin’ have to comply with the new rules while travelling to India. After 31st December 2025, all PIO (Person of Indian Origin) cards are invalid for entry or stay in India.

All PIO Cards have expired after 31st December 2025 and are no longer valid for entry or stay in India. If you or your family members hold a PIO Card, you need to apply for the required visa or a new OCI card before travelling to India.

Since the PIO and OCI Card Schemes were merged, the Government of India has decided to discontinue the issuance of any new PIO cards with effect from January 9, 2015. However, Persons of Indian Origin were able to travel with PIO Cards even though new issuance was stopped, as all PIO cardholders with valid PIO Cards as on 09.01.2015 were deemed to be OCI cardholders.

Now, as per the new directive, all PIO cardholders have to apply for an OCI card only. All PIO Cards have expired after 31st December 2025 and are no longer valid for entry or stay in India.

If you or your family members hold a PIO Card, and you have entered India on a PIO Card anytime on or before 31st December 2025, you must apply for an Indian visa immediately to ensure your continued stay remains legal. For that, you can apply for ‘New Visa’ service on the eFRRO portal. If you are outside India, your PIO Card is no longer valid for entry into India. To get entry into India, you need to procure an Indian visa or get an OCI card.

How to apply for an OCI Card now

Applications submitted under the ‘OCI Registration (Instead of Valid PIO-Card)’ category are no longer acceptable. A separate online application form is required for registering as an OCI Cardholder instead of a PIO Card. Applicants must submit a new application under the ‘New OCI Registration’ category via the government’s OCI website.

The fee will be $100 for each applicant, in case the application is submitted in Indian Missions/Posts abroad. In case of an application submitted in India, a fee is Rs 5,500. The OCI card is issued by the Indian Mission/ FRRO concerned within the jurisdiction of the applicant’s place of residence. The applicant will have to approach the Indian Mission/ FRRO concerned for collecting the OCI Card by surrendering the PIO card.

Advantages of OCI cards compared to PIO cards

OCI holders receive lifelong visas and free travel to India, while PIO cardholders have a visa valid for 15 years. PIO cardholders had to register with local police for stays over 180 days, whereas OCI holders are exempt from such registration. Additionally, OCI holders have the right to apply for Indian citizenship, a privilege not provided to PIO cardholders.

Person of Indian Origin (PIO)

A Person of Indian Origin (PIO) is defined as a foreign citizen who either holds an Indian passport or has Indian lineage (parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents) from India, excluding citizens of specific countries: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, Iran, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Additionally, the spouse of an Indian citizen or a PIO qualifies as a PIO. Foreign-born children of PIOs can also obtain Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards if at least one parent is eligible for OCI.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country.