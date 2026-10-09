Hopes of getting a US green card have been dashed for thousands of foreign workers, including Indians. The US Department of Labour has suspended the Permanent Labour Certification Program (PERM) for certain companies. The list includes Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Capgemini.

The US government has said it will not accept new PERM applications from the affected companies. It will also not process their pending ones during the suspension. The impact could be huge for foreign workers, including Indians, who want permanent lawful residence in the US.

“I believe the immediate impact will be on professionals whose Green Card applications depend on the affected employers. Delays in labour certification could extend their waiting period and make decisions around changing employers or planning their long-term stay more complicated. However, the suspension does not automatically cancel existing H-1B visas or prevent professionals with valid work authorisation from continuing their employment,” says Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living.

What exactly is PERM, and why does it matter?

PERM (Program Electronic Review Management) certification is typically the first step for most employment-based US green cards, including EB-2 and EB-3 visas.

A permanent labor certification issued by the Department of Labor (DOL) allows an employer to hire a foreign worker to work permanently in the United States. In most cases, the employer must first get a certified labor certification application from the DOL’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA). Only then can it submit an immigration petition to the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The DOL must certify to the USCIS that there are not sufficient U.S. workers able, willing, qualified, and available to accept the job opportunity in the area of intended employment. It must also certify that employing the foreign worker will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed U.S. workers.

PERM and H-1B are not the same thing

Many people mix up the two. PERM is distinct from the H-1B visa program. The H-1B program allows employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in the U.S. on a nonimmigrant basis in specialty occupations.

PERM is not required to get an H-1B visa. The employer needs a Labor Condition Application (LCA) for an H-1B. Later, PERM is the first step an employer takes to move an existing H-1B worker towards a permanent green card.

In short, H-1B is a temporary or non-immigrant visa that requires an LCA. The PERM Labor Certification is the employment-based green card route leading to permanent residency.

“H-1B professionals need to first assess what position they are in. If they have already received PERM approval, they can generally move to the next stage. If, however, they have a pending or unfiled PERM, they effectively have no priority date. Individuals who are intended to reach the six-year H-1B limit are likely to be the most affected, because any extensions need to be made with a green card process already being underway. If a person wishes to switch employers, the application for PERM needs to be made anew,” says Sanjay Laul, Founder, MSM Unify.

Who faces the toughest spot right now?

What happens to someone whose PERM is pending with one of these companies? And what about an employee who has an approved PERM but has not yet filed the I-140? The I-140 form is used to petition for an alien worker to become a lawful permanent resident in the United States.

“This is the group facing the most immediate green-card problem. If DOL stops processing the PERM, the employee may not be able to move to the next step of filing an I-140 based on that PERM. The announcement appears directed toward new and pending PERM processing. It does not presently state that every previously certified PERM is invalid. Employees should nevertheless evaluate their specific certification and filing deadlines carefully,” says Rahul Reddy, founding partner of Reddy Neumann Brown PC, in a post on the company’s website.

Is this just the start of a wider crackdown?

The Trump administration is focused on companies that make heavy use of H-1B visas. It claims they exploited the system by laying off American employees while filing for H-1B visas. It also says they sponsored foreign workers’ green cards to reduce labor costs.

Other companies, beyond the top tech firms, may also be targeted soon. The Department of Labor has proposed to modernize the Labor Market Test and improve protections for US workers through a new NPRM affecting the PERM Immigrant Visa Program. The proposal has now been sent to the White House for review.

PERM applications now average 6 to 8 months for processing. The PERM Backlog Reduction Act, introduced by Congressmen Glenn Grothman and Lou Correa, seeks to ease these delays. It proposes an optional premium processing track for employers.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. The views and opinions expressed by the experts quoted herein, if any, are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.