The Trump administration has started stricter security screening for many immigrants applying for legal benefits in the United States. Internal government documents reviewed by CBS News show that some applications are also being put on hold while the new checks are carried out.

The move affects people applying for asylum, green cards and US citizenship, among other immigration benefits. Earlier, it was reported that the pause on asylum cases had been reduced. However, it still remains in place for immigrants from the 39 countries listed under the travel ban.

Pending cases sent again for FBI checks

According to CBS, last week, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) gave internal instructions to officers to send pending immigration applications again for expanded FBI background checks.

Officials were also told not to approve any pending cases until the new security screening is completed. USCIS has already been using FBI databases for years to check applicants for national security or public safety concerns. But the new system gives the agency broader access to FBI criminal history records.

Who will be affected?

The tougher checks will apply to applications where fingerprints are required. This includes green card requests, naturalisation applications and other legal immigration benefits. It will also cover petitions filed by US citizens or green card holders who are sponsoring relatives or fiancées.

USCIS officers were told to resubmit fingerprint screenings if FBI information in those cases had been received before April 27. However, officers were told they do not need to resubmit checks if they already plan to deny an application.

USCIS says delays will be short

USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler confirmed the new process to CBS News. He said the agency had “implemented new security checks to strengthen the vetting and screening of applicants through expanded access to federal criminal databases.”

“Processing is ongoing as we apply these enhanced background check requirements. Any delay in decision issuance should be brief and resolved shortly,” Kahler said. He added, “USCIS will always prioritise the safety of the American people.”

Trump’s order behind the new policy

The changes come after an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in February. The order asked the Justice Department, which oversees the FBI, to give USCIS access to its criminal history database “to the maximum extent permitted by law” so authorities can identify criminal actors.

In the order, Trump said such people may include foreign nationals with criminal records who entered or stayed in the US illegally, or those trying to break American criminal laws.

The new checks are part of the Trump administration’s push for tighter immigration control. Since returning to the White House, the administration has introduced several policies to more closely examine immigration applications. These include looking for evidence on social media of what officials describe as “anti-American” views or activities.

The administration has also slowed or paused many immigration cases. This includes a freeze on all asylum cases handled by USCIS and a halt on legal immigration requests from nationals of 39 countries covered under a presidential travel ban.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

