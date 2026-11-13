The Government of India has several online portals for foreign nationals, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and international travellers to access immigration-related services. These include Indian e-Visa applications, OCI card services, visa extensions, arrival declarations and faster immigration clearance at airports.

However, using the correct official website is important. Entering passport details and other personal information on an unauthorised website can expose travellers to fraud.

The Bureau of Immigration, Government of India, has shared details of six official portals that travellers can use for different immigration-related services. Here is what each portal offers and when you may need it.

Indian e-Visa portal: For an electronic visa and to transfer an existing ETA

Foreign nationals travelling to India can use the official Indian e-Visa portal to apply for an electronic visa and transfer an existing ETA.

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The Bureau of Immigration has also issued an important advisory for travellers who have received an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) but obtained a new passport before travelling to India.

Travellers can now transfer a valid ETA issued on their old passport to their new passport online.

The process involves the following steps:

Step 1. Visit the official Indian e-Visa portal.

Step 2. Select the option “Transfer of existing ETA issued on old Passport to new Passport”.

Step 3. Follow the instructions on the portal and submit the required details.

The Bureau of Immigration advises travellers to ensure that their ETA is transferred to their current valid passport before departure.

An ETA is granted to facilitate initial entry into India. Travellers should also check the validity and conditions of their e-Visa before beginning their journey.

e-Arrival Card: Submit arrival details before entering India

Foreign nationals and OCI cardholders travelling to India can use the e-Arrival Card portal to submit their arrival information online.

An important distinction: An e-Arrival Card is not a visa. It does not replace an Indian visa or provide permission to enter the country. Travellers who require a visa must continue to hold the appropriate valid visa or travel authorisation. The online facility is intended for submitting arrival information and completing applicable arrival formalities.

Six official Government of India immigration portals

Portal Official website Main purpose Indian e-Visa indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa Apply for an e-Visa and transfer an existing ETA to a new passport e-Arrival Card indianvisaonline.gov.in/earrival Submit arrival information before entering India OCI Services ociservices.gov.in Apply for an OCI card, update particulars and download an e-OCI card e-FRRO indianfrro.gov.in/efrro Visa extension, registration, visa conversion and exit permit services FTI-TTP ftittp.mha.gov.in Register for faster immigration clearance at designated airports Air Suvidha airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in Self-declaration and travel-related health information, subject to current requirements

Source: Bureau of Immigration

OCI Card Services: Apply, update details or download an e-OCI Card

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and eligible applicants can use the official OCI Services portal for different services. The Official portal is the OCI Services Portal.

These include applying for a fresh OCI card, updating personal particulars or for downloading an electronic OCI card.

The Bureau of Immigration has also highlighted a one-time waiver of the USD 25 penalty for delayed passport-detail updates on the e-OCI portal. Fresh applications submitted between November 1 and December 31, 2026, will be exempt from this penalty.

e-FRRO: Visa extension, registration and exit permit services

Foreign nationals staying in India who need immigration-related services like Visa extension, registration and exit permit services can use the electronic Foreigners Regional Registration Office (e-FRRO) portal.

Applicants can select the required service, submit the necessary documents and monitor their applications for updates or additional requirements.

However, submitting an online application does not automatically extend a visa or authorise a foreign national to remain in India beyond the permitted period. Eligibility and approval depend on the applicable immigration rules and individual circumstances.

Foreign nationals should check their visa conditions and complete the required formalities within the prescribed timelines.

FTI-TTP: Register for faster immigration clearance at airports

The Government of India operates the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) to facilitate faster immigration clearance for eligible travellers at designated airports.

Eligible Indian nationals and OCI cardholders can register through the official portal.

The programme uses automated immigration clearance facilities, including e-gates, to reduce waiting time at immigration counters.

Travellers must complete the registration and enrolment requirements before using the facility. Access is subject to eligibility, approval and availability at participating airports.

Self Declaration Form: Air Suvidha portal

The Air Suvidha portal is associated with online self-declaration and travel-related health information requirements.

Travellers should check the latest government instructions to determine whether any self-declaration form is currently required for their journey.

The existence of the portal does not mean that every international passenger must submit a self-declaration form for every trip. Requirements depend on the prevailing government advisories.

What if a foreign national loses their passport while staying in India?

Losing a passport in India can create additional immigration formalities for foreign nationals. Getting a replacement passport or emergency travel document from the home country’s embassy is not, by itself, sufficient to complete the departure process.

The Bureau of Immigration has outlined the following steps for foreign nationals who lose their passports while in India:

Step 1. Register a police complaint at the nearest police station.

Step 2. Inform the jurisdictional FRO/FRRO by email about the passport loss.

Step 3. Contact your country’s embassy or mission to obtain a replacement passport or travel document.

Step 4. Apply for and obtain an exit permit or other required visa service through the official e-FRRO portal.

Obtaining a replacement passport does not automatically complete the immigration formalities required for departure from India. Foreign nationals should obtain the necessary immigration approval before attempting to leave the country.

Bottomline

Foreign nationals, OCI cardholders and international travellers should use the relevant official Government of India portal for their immigration requirements. They should always verify the website address before entering passport details, personal information or making payments.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Immigration rules, eligibility conditions and documentation requirements may change. Travellers should check the latest instructions on the official Government of India portals before applying or travelling. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.