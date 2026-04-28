The OPT crisis in the US is presenting new challenges for international students. Thousands of international students in the US are experiencing extended delays in work authorization, with uncertainty regarding the processing of their OPT applications, reports Inside Higher Ed.

The crisis arose from memos released in late 2025 and early 2026, which expanded the Trump administration’s travel ban. The travel ban halted the processing of immigration benefits, including OPT, for individuals from 39 specified countries and territories.

The United States has implemented a travel ban affecting citizens from 39 countries, with a full suspension for 19 nations and a partial suspension for 20 others. Effective January 1, the restrictions have been extended to include nationals from seven additional countries.

Although students could still file applications, USCIS would not review their cases during the implementation of new vetting rules. Processing has yet to resume after four months, affecting many F-1 visa holders who remain without guidance on the status of the freeze.

Lawsuits Mount

Students affected by a processing freeze have filed approximately 30 lawsuits against USCIS, seeking judicial orders for petition processing. So far, judges have granted four injunctions mandating USCIS to process those specific cases, as reported by Inside Higher Ed.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Gazette in its recent report says, Federal judge George L. Russell III ordered USCIS to process green card applications of plaintiffs affected by Trump’s travel ban, ruling the indefinite hold on these applications as unlawful, noting that while USCIS can grant or deny applications, it cannot withhold them indefinitely.

While the ruling is limited to 83 plaintiffs against the U.S. government, it may establish a precedent for other immigrants alleging grievances related to the restrictions.

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