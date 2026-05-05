Many skilled workers, business owners and investors from different countries move to the United States for better career or business opportunities. Visa programs like O-1, EB-1A and EB-5 are common choices for people who want to live and work in the country. But the immigration process can take years and often involves strict rules, significant expense, and extensive paperwork.

Entrepreneur and immigrant advocate Nikin Tharan shared a detailed post on LinkedIn about the EB-5 immigrant investor program. In the post, he described the process as a long-term journey that requires planning, patience and compliance with US immigration rules.

Tharan started the post with a warning about the program. He wrote, “$800,000. 10 years. 11 steps. One wrong move = no green card.”

He said many investors focus only on transferring money for the investment, but the real challenge begins after that stage. “Most investors obsess over the wire transfer. Smart investors obsess over the next decade,” he wrote.

What Nikin Tharan said about EB-5 process

In his LinkedIn post, Tharan laid out 11 major steps involved in the EB-5 immigration route. He said choosing the right project is one of the most important decisions because a weak or delayed project can affect the entire case.

He also said that targeted employment area eligibility is important as it allows some applicants to qualify under the lower $800,000 investment threshold instead of the standard $1.05 million amount.

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Another major area of scrutiny involves documenting the source of funds. Tharan wrote, “Document every dollar’s origin. The single most scrutinized step. RFEs live here.” Requests for Evidence, also known as RFEs, often become a major hurdle for applicants when immigration authorities seek additional proof about financial records.

According to his post, investors must also ensure that their capital remains “at risk” under the rules of the program. Guaranteed returns can lead to denial of the petition.

Tharan then outlined later stages of the process, including filing Form I-526E with US Citizenship and Immigration Services, receiving a two-year conditional green card, meeting the requirement to create at least 10 jobs and filing Form I-829 to remove conditions on permanent residency.

He said the EB-5 system does not favour only wealthy investors. “It rewards the most prepared one,” he wrote. He added that successful applicants treat the process “as a 10-year compliance journey — not a transaction.”

Who is Nikin Tharan?

According to Tharan’s LinkedIn profile, he is someone who helps high-skilled immigrants navigate US admissions, housing, jobs and visa pathways. He is the cofounder of Openventure and says his own immigration story shaped his work.

According to his LinkedIn bio, he received the O-1A visa in 2020 and later secured an EB-1A green card in 2022. He said his immigration journey appears in the Amazon best-seller Unshackled.

Tharan also wrote that his interest in innovation began at a young age. He said he worked in a laboratory affiliated with India’s Border Security Force when he was nine years old. At 16, he joined Northeastern University on a full-tuition scholarship and studied electrical engineering.

After graduation, he worked on advanced radiation detector technology at Guardion and later became part of the Techstars–US Air Force Accelerator. He also co-founded medtech startup Medsix, which focused on wound drainage monitoring after surgery.

Alongside his startup work, Tharan serves as a Global Shaper with the World Economic Forum in the Cambridge hub. He also co-founded Open Atlas, a nonprofit community for high-skilled immigrants in the United States.

His LinkedIn profile also mentions another startup operating in the mental health sector that has backing from investment firms including NextView, Kindred and PsyMed Ventures.