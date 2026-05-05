If you are an Overseas Citizen of India or are in the process of applying for OCI status, you should be aware of a few new rules. The Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) Scheme provides for registration of all Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were citizens of India on 26th January, 1950 or thereafter or were eligible to become citizens of India on 26th January 1950. However, OCI is not to be misconstrued as ‘dual citizenship’, and holding an OCI card does not confer political rights.

The first thing to note is that the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026, have been notified by the Union Home Ministry on April 30, 2026. Certain new measures have been implemented to support the digital overhaul of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) processes and to notify regulations concerning minors with dual passports. These changes are designed to simplify procedures, decrease paperwork, and enhance clarity regarding the registration, renunciation, and cancellation of OCI status. It has also been notified that a minor child cannot, at any time, hold the passport of any other country while also holding an Indian passport.

Secondly, a completely digital framework for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) services has been introduced. Going digital will eventually eliminate repetitive physical paperwork while requiring applications to be submitted online, electronic records, and digital acknowledgements.

Thirdly, in a step toward paperless identity documents for Indians residing overseas, the revised system also offers the option of generating an electronic OCI (e-OCI) in addition to the physical card. According to the new guidelines, registered persons will receive an electronic OCI (e-OCI). Physical cards are still available upon request; they are no longer required for travel or immigration clearance in India.

Fourthly, in order to link OCI services with fast-track immigration programs and potentially enable automatic enrollment in such systems in the future, applicants will now need to consent to share their biometric data.

Fifth, all applications will now be processed through the official OCI portal, removing previous hybrid processes that required both online and physical submissions. All applications for OCI card registration and renunciation will now be submitted electronically via the official portal.

The sixth key thing to know is that the Bureau of Immigration of India has announced a revision in costs for OCI services. So, if you apply for a new or reissued passport, whether from India or overseas, you must pay the updated fees.

Seventh, the Government of India has scrapped the PIO card scheme altogether, and all existing PIO cardholders have been automatically converted to Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders.

Eight, Foreigners in India, including OCI cardholders, must possess a valid passport and OCI card at all times; staying without them is illegal. A passport is the main travel document, while an OCI serves as a life-long visa. An OCI card issued to the spouse of an Indian or Indian origin starting 03.09.2025 will initially be valid for 5 years and can be extended for life upon review.

Ninth, all foreign nationals, including OCI cardholders, are required to complete the Electronic Arrival Card (E-Arrival Card) before entry into India.

Tenth, if an individual is convicted to two years or more in jail or is charged with an offence punishable by seven years or more in prison, their OCI registration will be cancelled.

Finally, the thing to know is that the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) launched by the Government of India has completely changed the immigration clearance process for the OCI cardholders. After enrollment in the Fast Track Immigration program, their immigration clearance will be faster, easier, and more secure.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and is based on official notifications and guidelines available as of the date of publication. OCI rules, fees, and procedures are subject to change. Readers are advised to verify the latest requirements with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the official OCI portal, or the nearest Indian consulate or embassy before making any decisions.