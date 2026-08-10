Millions of Indians reside abroad, with some having moved recently while others have been living in foreign countries since a long time.

One of the most common confusion among them is related to their Indian status; whether one is an Non-Resident Indian (NRI) or an Overseas Citizens of India (OCI). Both these terms – OCI and NRI are used loosely, sometimes interchangeably, but the two carry very different legal identities, rights and obligations.

One is a foreign national with a foreign passport and citizenship but has Indian roots. The other remains an Indian citizen, just living outside the country. This difference decides everything, from whether you can vote to how much tax you owe. Here’s a simple breakdown of where the two stand apart.

A registered Overseas Citizen of India receives a lifelong, multiple-entry visa to visit India and is not required to register for their stay. They have similar privileges as Non-Resident Indians, except for acquiring agricultural or plantation land, with benefits outlined by the Ministry. Applicants for OCI cardholders must provide biometric fingerprints and face data.

Who exactly is an OCI cardholder?

An OCI cardholder is a foreign national of Indian origin. They hold a foreign passport, not an Indian one, and are registered as an Overseas Citizen of India under Section 7A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. Despite the “citizen” in the name, an OCI is legally a foreign national with special privileges in India, not an Indian citizen.

And what makes someone an NRI?

An NRI is still very much an Indian citizen. The only thing that changes is where they live. If an Indian citizen stays outside India for work, business, education or any other reason, and spends fewer than 182 days in India during a financial year, they qualify as an NRI. Their passport remains Indian throughout.

Voting rights: this is where it gets clear

India does not have dual citizenship model. An NRI can vote in Indian elections and is even eligible to hold constitutional posts. An OCI cannot. OCI holder are not entitled to cast a vote, contest elections or hold any constitutional position, no matter how long they have held the card.

How to Apply

There is no specific application process to become an NRI. The e-OCI Card, launched by the Indian government, enables applicants to complete the entire Online Citizenship Identity (OCI) process online. This includes application submission, document upload, and card download after approval. Existing cardholders can also obtain their e-OCI Card digitally, often without needing a new application or physical verification.

No physical OCI booklet will be issued going forward, and the requirement to re-issue it upon receiving a new passport after 20 years has been eliminated. A long-term visa copy (excluding E-3) with a minimum of three months’ validity is now required for application. Registration Certificate or Residency Permit copies are no longer necessary.

Existing OCI cardholders can download their e-OCI Card through the OCI Services Portal by logging in with their registered credentials.

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What about property, passports and ration cards?

OCIs cannot get an Indian passport, a voter ID or a ration card. They also cannot benefit from government welfare schemes meant specifically for Indian nationals. NRIs, being Indian citizens, retain all of these entitlements automatically.

All benefits as available to Indian citizens are also available to NRIs. OCI holders can get multiple entry lifelong visa for visiting India for any purpose. However OCI Cardholders will require special permission to undertake research work in India for which they may submit the application to the Indian Mission concerned.

Do both pay tax the same way?

Not quite. NRIs are taxed only on income earned, received or accrued in India, and their global income stays outside the Indian tax net. OCIs are taxed on income earned, received or accrued during their stay in India, a rule that runs along similar lines but stems from a different legal basis since they aren’t citizens.

NRIs maintain Indian citizenship and are primarily governed by the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Income Tax Act. Their NRI status depends on their duration of stay in India.

Can they still invest, open accounts or start a business?

Yes, on this front, OCIs and NRIs are largely on equal footing. Both can maintain NRE, NRO and FCNR(B) accounts without needing RBI approval. Both can invest in Indian shares, debentures and mutual funds through the usual routes. Both can also set up business ventures in India, including LLCs and LLPs.

Also, both NRIs and OCI holders can invest in residential or commercial properties but are not allowed to invest in agricultural or plantation property or a farmhouse.

NRIs can purchase life and health insurance, invest in various financial instruments, and open NPS accounts, but cannot open PPF accounts. They may maintain existing PPF investments made while resident in India. Additionally, NRIs are ineligible for the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and 5-year Post Office Deposit Scheme.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, tax or immigration advice. Rules governing OCI and NRI status are subject to periodic changes by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and Income Tax authorities. Readers are advised to verify current provisions with official government sources or consult a qualified professional before making any decisions based on their OCI or NRI status.