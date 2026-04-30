A House Republican bill, the Americans First Immigration Act, proposes sweeping changes to US legal immigration. It would end the diversity visa lottery, replace employment-based green cards with a points-based merit system, and restrict family sponsorship to only spouses and minor children, shutting out parents, siblings, and adult children, reports Fox News.

The Americans First Immigration Act, introduced by Barry Moore, aims to amend several key provisions in the Immigration and Nationality Act, in an effort to “put American citizens first.”

“My bill draws a hard line – the days of putting illegals, random diversity lotteries, and foreign labor ahead of American workers are over,” Moore said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, also called the Green Card Lottery stands is not operational currently since President Trump suspended it in December 2025. The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program (DV Program) makes up to 50,000 immigrant visas available each year, picked at random from all entries to individuals from countries with low immigration rates to the United States.

“Our immigration system should serve the American people, not undercut them, and that means selecting individuals who will strengthen our economy, respect our laws, and share our values.

If you want to come to the United States, you should earn it through merit, not diversity lotteries or loopholes. The Americans First Immigration Act restores fairness and accountability by protecting American jobs, prioritizing the nuclear family and ensuring that every immigrant admitted is prepared to contribute and succeed,” Moore told Fox News Digital.

While Moore calls for an end of the diversity lottery visa program, he suggests inserting a provision to ensure that the 3,000 visa quota for religious workers is protected.

Julie Kirchner, a senior advisor at the America First Policy Institute, backs Moore’s legislation, particularly the proposal to eliminate lottery visas. “The Visa Lottery has a long, documented history of fraud and national security concerns and should be abolished. Under a merit-based, America First system, any immigrant would have to demonstrate their skills, ability to assimilate, and how they will contribute to the U.S.,” Kirchner told Fox News Digital.

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Points-Based Merit System

Moore’s plan also aims to prioritize “American workers first” by replacing the existing employment-based immigration visa program with a points-based merit system, according to Fox News.

The new points-based system will rank and award points based on a number of criteria, including age, military service, education, level of English proficiency, and salary. Before getting an immigration clearance, all immigrants must meet English language criteria and earn at least 200% more than the state’s median wage.

Family-Sponsored Immigration Restrictions

The Americans First Immigration Act also aims to restructure Family-Sponsored Immigration. Only spouses of U.S. citizens, minor children, spouses of green card holders, and children of green card holders would be eligible for family-sponsored immigration under the proposed measures. Adult children, parents, and siblings of citizens of the United States will no longer be eligible for Family-Sponsored Immigration.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general awareness only and should not be construed as legal or immigration advice. The Americans First Immigration Act is a proposed piece of legislation that has not passed Congress or been signed into law. Its provisions may change significantly before enactment, if at all. Current US immigration laws remain in effect. Readers are strongly advised to verify the latest immigration rules with official government sources or a licensed immigration attorney before taking any action.