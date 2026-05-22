Germany is fast becoming one of the most popular study abroad destinations for students from India’s smaller cities, as many families now focus more on affordability, job opportunities and long-term settlement options instead of just prestige.

A recent survey by TerraTern, conducted among more than 2,800 students and early-career professionals from smaller Indian cities, found that 75% picked Germany as their preferred destination for higher studies.

Students from tier-II and tier-III cities are increasingly choosing Germany over countries like the US, UK, Canada and Australia, especially at a time when rising tuition fees, visa uncertainty and changing immigration policies are making students rethink their plans.

The US came second with 68%, followed by the UK at 62%, Australia at 55% and Canada at 50%.

Germany’s visa and residency pathway attracting students

Many students are also being drawn to Germany because of its clearer immigration system. “Unlike the US or Canada, Germany’s pathway from student visa to job-seeker visa, EU Blue Card, and eventually permanent residency is unusually transparent,” Divyansh Chaudhari, founder of TerraTern, in conversation with PIE News. For first-generation students who do not have relatives or support systems abroad, this clarity matters a lot.

Germany currently hosts more than 400,000 international students, and Indians make up the largest group, with nearly 59,000 students. Studies also show that around 46% of Indian students continue living in Germany even 10 years after starting their studies there. That is one of the highest retention rates anywhere in the world.

Germany wants skilled talent for the long run

The country is currently dealing with serious labour shortages and is actively trying to turn international students into long-term skilled workers. Research suggests these students eventually contribute much more to the economy through taxes and work than what the government spends on their education.

Germany’s future success, however, will also depend on how well it improves student integration, housing support and graduate job opportunities as international student numbers continue to rise.

Cost and jobs are driving decisions

The survey showed that while nearly 79% of respondents wanted to study abroad, around 55% said cost and job opportunities were the biggest concerns. Another 69% said post-study employment opportunities played a major role in their decisions.

“Students from non-metro India are far more cost-sensitive and tend to evaluate study abroad as a financial decision first,” said Chaudhari. He explained that many families from smaller cities either pay for education themselves or take loans using limited family assets.

“A program where tuition is negligible, and living costs are manageable, is a far easier conversation at the dinner table than an Ivy League dream requiring the liquidation of savings,” he said.

According to Chaudhari, students in smaller cities now see overseas education less as a dream and more as a long-term financial and migration decision.

“Germany offers globally respected degrees without the $60,000–$100,000 debt load associated with the US or UK, which fundamentally changes the risk calculus for a middle-income family,” he added. Moreover, Germany’s appeal is now reaching beyond engineering students, boosted by the growing number of English-taught programs across universities.

According to DAAD India, interest is no longer coming only from metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, with students from places such as Indore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kochi, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar and Coimbatore showing much stronger interest in studying there.

Despite Germany’s rising popularity, students from smaller Indian cities still face challenges around scholarships, admissions and language requirements. Experts at Navitas say many applicants wrongly believe Germany fully funds all international students, while visa delays, APS processing and stricter academic checks have also become growing concerns.