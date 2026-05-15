A sweeping immigration overhaul is on the table. Congressman Andy Ogles has introduced the ASSIMILATION Act — short for the “American System for Sustainable Immigration and Mass Immigration Limitations Achieved Through Imposing Oversight Nationally” Act — an 83-page bill that would gut the Hart-Celler Act of 1965 and strip out key provisions of the Immigration Act of 1990.

The legislation drastically reforms the H-1B visa program, mandates E-Verify, ends chain migration, eliminates the Diversity Visa Lottery, ends birthright citizenship, strengthens public charge rules, imposes tougher asylum standards, and creates a 10-year citizenship requirement.

The goal is simple: end replacement migration, restore American cultural cohesion, and ensure every visa, admission, or status adjustment affirmatively serves the economic, cultural, or security interests of the United States.

Net immigration decreases by 85% under the proposed bill, which also introduces a National Interest Standard, stringent character tests, mandatory E-Verify, ends chain migration and the diversity lottery, modifies birthright citizenship, enforces tougher asylum standards, strengthens public charge rules, imposes a 10-year citizenship requirement, and requires proficiency in English and American civics.

“America is not a boarding house for the world. For decades, our immigration system has been weaponized against American workers, American families, and American culture,” said Congressman Ogles.

“The ASSIMILATION Act ends the national funeral pyre of mass migration and restores the basic truth that citizenship must be earned through loyalty, assimilation, and a commitment to the American way of life,” Congressman Ogles said.

“I’m glad to see the Trump administration is working overtime to deport the millions of illegals who came here under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Sen. Tuberville said.

“But we also need to remove the incentives that are encouraging people who hate this country to come here in the first place. Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, thousands of terrorists, drug dealers, and criminals were welcomed into the United States with open arms.

Unsurprisingly, too many of these illegals are now seeking to harm American citizens and destroy our way of life. Enough is enough. Coming to this country is a privilege, not a right. If you hate this country and refuse to assimilate, we do not want you here.”

Disclaimer: This report is based on the text of the ASSIMILATION Act as introduced in Congress and public statements made by its sponsors. The legislation has not been passed into law. Readers are encouraged to consult primary sources for full legislative details.