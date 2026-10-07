New Zealand has changed the process of selecting foreigners for the Parent Resident Visa. The annual limit of 2,500 visa approvals stays the same. But, the new hybrid selection process has come into effect from October 5, 2026.

From 5 October 2026, all valid expressions of interest (EOIs) moved into a single pool under the new model. About 90% of EOIs will be selected in date order through a queue. Around 10% will be selected through a random ballot.

There is no change for existing EOI holders. If you had a valid EOI on 5 October 2026, you do not need to take any action. You also do not need to contact INZ. Queue positions are still being finalised and INZ is in the process of contacting eligible EOI holders directly.

When is the first draw?

The first selection under the new model is on Tuesday 10 November 2026. On each selection date, EOIs are picked from the queue in date order first, followed by the ballot draw. Selections are expected to happen four times a year.

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Will your old EOI date count?

INZ has transitional provisions for people whose earlier EOI expired. If you submitted a new EOI within 90 days of the previous one expiring, your queue position can be based on your first EOI date.

For example, a person who first applied in November 2022 and renewed within 90 days keeps the November 2022 date.

If the gap was longer than 90 days, or your current EOI is your first, your current submission date is your queue position. No more automatic expiry after two years Earlier, EOIs expired after two years. But you must now confirm your interest to stay in the pool.

You do this by submitting a ‘Confirmation of EOI’ form within six months of each two-year anniversary of your current EOI. Miss the window, and your EOI expires and is removed from the pool.

Who can apply?

The visa is for a parent, grandparent or legal guardian of a New Zealand citizen or resident. You cannot apply if you have dependent children.

You must first submit an EOI and be invited to apply. You must also be in good health and of good character, and speak and understand English. Your partner can be included. The visa costs from NZD $5,810.

Who can sponsor you?

Your sponsoring child must be 18 or older. They must have been a New Zealand citizen or resident for at least three years before you apply. They must live in New Zealand and spend 184 or more days there in each of those three years.

The child must also earn enough to sponsor you. The income bar is based on the New Zealand median wage. A joint sponsor, such as a partner or adult sibling, can be added.

For 10 years after your resident visa is given, your sponsor must meet your accommodation, health and welfare needs. They must also cover deportation costs if needed.

What happens after an invitation?

You get four months to apply. If you miss this, you must submit a new EOI. The application cannot be made online, so you complete the paper forms.

The chest X-ray and medical examination come at this stage. So do police certificates, which must be less than six months old when you apply. Original documents or certified copies are needed.

Once you get the visa, you must come to New Zealand within 12 months. You can live, work and study in New Zealand indefinitely. After 10 years in a row on this visa, you can apply for a Permanent Resident Visa. Most people may also be able to apply for citizenship after five years of living there as a resident. You do not need a Permanent Resident Visa first.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and is not legal advice. Immigration rules and dates can change. Please check the official Immigration New Zealand website or speak to a licensed immigration adviser before taking any decision.