New Zealand First, a right-wing populist political party of the country, has said it will scrap the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) and replace it with a shortage-led Skilled Work Visa. The party announced the plan on its website on October 11, 2026, calling the current system a “farce.”

Under the plan, entry would be tied to a named occupation, region and demonstrated need, not merely to an employer getting accredited. The party says the visa has become a general recruitment channel for routine roles, with little link to real skills shortages.

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What the party wants to change

It promises to:

Limit access to genuine shortages

End routine retail access

Apply a New Zealand worker safeguard and restore a wage floor

Require employers to show real domestic recruitment

Strengthen accreditation and target enforcement where risk is highest

Publish transparency data

The party points to about 171,000 unemployed people and an underutilisation rate of 13.8%.

What it means for employers and workers

The burden of proof would shift to employers. Those seeking migrant workers for routine roles would have to show a serious effort to hire or train New Zealanders. The party also argues a shortage that a proper wage could solve should get a “no.”

Migrant workers in routine jobs, retail in particular, would be hit first. A visa tied to an occupation and region also gives less room to move jobs or location.

Where the rules stand today

The AEWV is already tighter than it was. It lets a worker take a job with an accredited employer offering at least 30 hours a week. New rules mean higher work experience and qualification requirements, an English standard for roles at ANZSCO skill level 4 and 5, and shorter stays in specific roles.

Unless the role is on the Green List or pays at least twice the median wage, applicants now need either:

At least three years of relevant work experience, or

A relevant qualification at level 4 or above of the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework

A qualification below Bachelor’s level needs an International Qualification Assessment. Work experience must be proved with evidence, and documents the applicant wrote themselves do not count.

Separate from open work visas

New Zealand’s April 20, 2026 changes cover open work visas only, such as partner, post-study and working holiday visas. They set clearer limits on what work holders can do. The AEWV and other employer-specific visas were not affected.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.