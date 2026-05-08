New Zealand has announced that foreigners will have to pass a test before being granted citizenship. The test will apply only to those applying for citizenship ‘by grant’ — a pathway that confers citizenship to applicants who have spent enough time in New Zealand and meet all the eligibility criteria.

The Department of Internal Affairs is preparing to introduce the citizenship test from late 2027, as announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs. The majority of those wishing to apply for New Zealand citizenship by grant will need to take the test starting in late 2027.

Importantly, the test will not affect people who have already applied for citizenship, or anyone who applies before the test comes into effect. The actual details about the citizenship test — including how to sit it, exemptions, costs, and the exact date have not been announced yet.

When granting citizenship, the Minister of Internal Affairs must be satisfied that applicants meet all eligibility requirements, including having sufficient knowledge of the responsibilities and privileges of citizenship.

What Is Citizenship by Grant?

There are 3 main types of New Zealand citizenship: by birth, by descent and by grant.

You might be eligible for citizenship by grant if you were born outside New Zealand, or in New Zealand on or after 1 January 2006 to parents who were not New Zealand citizens or permanent residents.

If you are a citizen by grant, your children born in New Zealand are automatically New Zealand citizens. Their citizenship is registered at the same time you register your baby’s birth. Children born outside New Zealand can register as citizens by descent.

What Will the Test Cover?

The citizenship test will check that applicants understand the responsibilities and privileges that come with New Zealand citizenship. Understanding these responsibilities and privileges is already a requirement for citizenship by grant applicants — currently, applicants sign a declaration to confirm this. The citizenship test strengthens this existing requirement and aligns New Zealand’s approach with comparable countries.

When granting citizenship, the Minister of Internal Affairs must be satisfied that applicants meet all eligibility requirements, including having sufficient knowledge of the responsibilities and privileges of citizenship.

Test topics will include the Bill of Rights Act, human rights, voting rights and democratic principles, New Zealand’s system of government, some criminal offences, and travelling overseas on a New Zealand passport.

How the Test Will Work

While operational details are still being confirmed, the test is planned to be an in-person test of 20 multiple-choice questions and requires a pass mark of 75 percent (15 out of 20 questions). The cost of implementing and administering the test will be covered by fees. The fee for the citizenship test is likely to be separate from the application fee.

Test administration will likely be contracted to an external provider. The Department will develop study resources and provide further information about how to prepare for the test well before it becomes a requirement.

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Who Will ( and Who Will Not ) Have to Sit the Test?

After the test becomes a requirement in 2027, most people applying for citizenship by grant will need to sit it. However, the following applicants will be exempt:

are under 16 years old

are aged 65 or over

have been granted a waiver for the English language requirement for citizenship

are not of full capacity

have a severe medical condition that would prevent them from completing the test

have unique personal circumstances that would prevent them from completing the test

are a New Zealand citizen by descent applying for citizenship by grant

are applying from overseas but meet the presence requirement

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. New Zealand citizenship test details are subject to change. Please consult a qualified immigration professional or check the official New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs website for the latest information.